Newcastle United are desperate to retain Alexander Isak but are keeping a close eye on several strikers as Liverpool ramp up their interest in the Swede, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources state that Liverpool have made Isak their ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window amid the uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez, who could leave Anfield.

We reported Liverpool’s concrete interest in Isak earlier this week, while we understand that they also have three other exciting strikers on their radar.

For their part, Newcastle are firm in their stance that they want to keep Isak, so it could take as much as £150m to lure him from St James’ Park. However, Eddie Howe’s side are also exploring alternatives in case Isak is signed this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that one of the names under consideration is Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. Interestingly, Liverpool have also shortlisted him, seeing him as another potential Nunez replacement.

Delap, 22, has notched 10 Premier League goals in a struggling Ipswich side this term and the expectation is he’ll leave Portman Road if the Tractor Boys are relegated, which looks very likely.

Sources state that Newcastle are also admirers of Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, though the competition for him is fierce. He has a release clause of around £84m, which the Magpies would likely have to match. We understand that Newcastle are keeping tabs on two other in demand strikers, too.

Gyokeres has scored an incredible 83 goals in 91 games for Sporting and many clubs around Europe are keen to sign him.

Newcastle keen on Bundesliga, Primeira Liga strikers

Newcastle are admirers of Delap and Gyokeres but several Premier League clubs are also plotting moves for them, so they won’t be easy races to win if they do need to sign a replacement for Isak.

TEAMtalk understands that they have two alternatives in mind. They are closely monitoring Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, too.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 21 matches this season, is being evaluated internally by Newcastle, who are evaluating his performances before making a decision.

Another name on Newcastle’s shortlist is Samu Aghehowa, who has bagged 20 goals in 34 games since joining Porto from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Sources state that Chelsea, who tried to sign Samu last summer, remain keen on the 20-year-old, while Tottenham are also interested in him.

The striker has already made it clear that he wants to play Champions League football next season, so Newcastle will have to qualify for the competition before they can convince him to join.

