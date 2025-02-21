Newcastle United are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and have made enquiries about a potential summer transfer, TEAMtalk understands.

The chances of the Turkish international leaving the Nerazzuri are growing, per our sources, and Newcastle are one of the clubs in the race.

Calhanoglu, 31, is one of Inter’s best players on his day and has scored six goals in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

He also has one of the best penalty records in Europe, having scored all but one of his 21 penalties for Inter so far. He scored 19 consecutive spot kicks before missing against Napoli in November, but has netted two since.

That is something Newcastle would no doubt love to have at their disposal, but they are not the only team chasing his signature.

We understand that Calhanoglu is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian sides, Bayern Munich, and two Premier League clubs.

One of the English sides is Newcastle, who have asked for updated information on Calhanoglu to gauge the possibility of a summer switch to St James’ Park.

The other interested Premier League club is currently unknown, but what’s clear is that Calhanoglu will have no shortage of options should he choose to leave Inter.

Bayern Munich tried to sign Calhanoglu last summer

Newcastle are admirers of Calhanoglu but at this stage Bayern and his Saudi suitors are currently favourites.

Bayern attempted to sign Calhanoglu last summer and have maintained contact with Inter and his agents since. Saudi’s interest, meanwhile, is described as ‘more concrete’ than Newcastle’s by sources.

The suggestion is that Saudi could make a concrete move for Calhanoglu in the coming weeks if they get encouragement from the player that he is willing to move.

His contract with Inter expires in 2027, so the Italian side are in no hurry to sell him, even if his performances since the start of the season have been inconsistent and are forcing them to consider his future.

The summer window is still months away and anything can happen between now and then, but if a significant bid was to arrive Calhanoglu and Inter would evaluate it with interest.

Calhanoglu spoke about his stance on a move away from Inter last summer, when Bayern showed interest in signing him.

“I never thought about leaving,” Calhanoglu said. “I was always certain that I’d stay at Inter.”

“Then the rumours started to come out. But I didn’t say anything. I preferred to just concentrate on my work.”

Sources suggest, however, that Calhanoglu would consider a move if bids arrive for him this summer, although his stance on a Saudi switch is as yet unclear.

