Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden could reportedly receive an FA fine after his jibe aimed at referee David Coote.

The Magpies lost 1-0 against Chelsea on Sunday as the in-form Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge. However, Newcastle put in a sterling performance away from home and were unlucky not to at least get a draw.

Eddie Howe’s team were on the wrong side of a few refereeing decisions, too.

Havertz could have been sent off earlier in the match when he caught Dan Burn with an elbow to the face.

Newcastle were incensed when Jacob Murphy appeared to be brought down by Trevoh Chalobah in the box. The Chelsea defender had hold of Murphy’s shirt, only for Coote to turn his nose up at the potential penalty.

After the defeat, Hayden took to social media to send a dig at Coote and his team of officials. The 26-year-old tweeted: “Some performance from the boys against 12 men today.

“Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement.”

Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement. @NUFC 👏🏾 https://t.co/zEdMx2IHSu — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) March 13, 2022

Manager Howe added to the frustration during his post-match interview. He said (via the Daily Mail): “You can’t look past the penalty for me.

“I’m hugely disappointed with that decision and how they’ve reached that decision between them. It’s a clear penalty, Jacob’s had his shirt ripped off his back near enough.

“He goes down in the box, it’s a clear penalty, even if the referee doesn’t give it on the pitch I can sort of understand that. But then VAR should see it and at least make the referee review his own decision.”

Isaac Hayden may receive ban

The FA will likely complete a review themselves, but into Hayden’s comment rather than the controversial decisions. He could receive a match ban or hefty fine.

Newcastle sit 14th in the Premier League after the defeat, although they still have a nine-point gap on the relegation zone.

Their next match is against Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday evening.

Newcastle tipped to complete ‘statement signing’

According to recent reports, Newcastle are looking into the possibility of capturing Antonio Rudiger this summer.

His future at Chelsea is uncertain as his contract expires on June 30. And pundit Danny Mills thinks it would be a great signing for Howe’s men.

“Newcastle United have certainly got the money so that won’t be an issue for them,” the former defender told Football Insider.

“It would be another statement signing.

“The problem Rudiger has got now is, not only can they not sign for Chelsea, he has also lost an enormous amount of bargaining power.

“We assume Chelsea were offering them deals and quite hefty deals. Suddenly now those other clubs will say, ‘hold on, that option is off the table. You can’t sign for Chelsea’.

“Any new club will say, ‘what are your options? You can’t even stay at Chelsea on the money you are on now’.”

