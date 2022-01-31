Dan Burn is not the only central defender Newcastle are trying to sign on deadline day as reports claim they have submitted a bid for West Ham’s Issa Diop.

The Magpies agreed a £13million fee with Brighton for Burn on Sunday afternoon. The Blyth-born player will have to complete a medical today before he can be revealed in a Newcastle shirt.

And 25-year-old Diop could follow him to St James’ Park before the transfer window closes.

According to French source RMC Sport, Newcastle have sent West Ham an €8m (£6.6m) offer for the centre-back. This is despite his transfer value sitting at £10.8m, as per transfermarkt.

Eddie Howe’s side are now waiting for the Irons to respond, although the bid is likely to be pushed back.

football.london reported earlier in the month that West Ham would not be selling Diop after injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Issa Diop is a West Ham regular

Those long-term problems saw Diop come into the starting lineup in early December, where he has been pretty much ever since.

Despite the potential disappointment, it is shaping up to be a successful deadline day for the Magpies.

In addition to Burn, they have agreed to take left-back Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa, as per the Daily Mail. He is free to leave Villa Park following the arrival of Lucas Digne on January 13.

Targett, who was Villa’s player of the season in 2020-21, is in the north east to complete a medical before his temporary move can go ahead.

Newcastle and Man United discussing loan move for Dean Henderson Newcastle United are pushing to sign Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United

There is no indication that Newcastle will have the option to sign him permanently come the summer.

The Tyneside outfit are also close to capturing exciting young striker Hugo Ekitike. He will cost £25m-33m, and Stade Reims are willing to sell.

However, Newcastle face a race against time to agree personal terms with the 19-year-old, as well as him completing medical tests.

Newcastle rival Tottenham for Atletico star

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly ‘taken steps’ to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid, although competition is emerging from Newcastle.

28-year-old Carrasco has previously been on Arsenal’s radar, but the star could now join north London rivals Tottenham instead.

According to The Independent, who cite French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham will attempt to land Carrasco before the January window closes.

Carrasco is seemingly open to a move after changing his agent recently. However, it will not be straightforward for Spurs to complete a deal.

Newcastle are also eyeing the Atletico man and could add him to Eddie Howe’s squad this month.

It would be a blockbuster capture for either Premier League club, given Carrasco’s major £60million release clause.

READ MORE: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe pushing like crazy for transformative deadline-day deal