Newcastle are one to watch when Ivan Toney's future comes to a crossroads this summer

Newcastle United are considering a surprise move for Brentford’s star striker Ivan Toney to rival interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Toney is thought to have a huge number of suitors keen on securing his services in the summer as his Brentford contract ticks down towards its last year.

London giants Chelsea and Arsenal are both among sides who have identified the 27-year-old striker as a target, but sources say Newcastle are also a team to watch.

The Magpies are likely to sell striker Callum Wilson in the summer and are looking at a number of potential signings to help fire them back into the Champions League places next season.

Wilson has scored 46 goals in 104 games in all competitions since joining Newcastle in 2020, but the 32-year-old England international’s availability has been reduced by persistent injury issues.

Toney played for Newcastle between 2015 and 2018, but made just four appearances before leaving for Northampton Town, and he could compete with star Magpies forward Alexander Isak if he returns to Tyneside.

Chelsea have given a move for Toney serious consideration, with his Premier League experience and homegrown status making him an attractive option.

Sources state, however, that the Blues would like to sign a younger striker alongside lethal Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, who is their key target.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also keen to add an out-and-out number nine to his side as he looks to assemble an even stronger push for the Premier League title in 2024/25.

The north London team considered making a bid in the January window, but were not willing to meet Brentford’s asking price of £100 million at the time. Financing a move of that size would’ve also hinged on generating big fees through player sales in the same window.

Toney expected to leave Brentford despite being offered new deal

The expectation from sources is that the English international will leave Brentford in the summer, despite attempts by his club to try and tie him down to a new deal.

There is a new offer on the table from Brentford, with the proposed contract understood to be a potential club-record deal for the west London side.

Brentford have made it clear to Toney that he has to either sign the new contract or be sold in the summer transfer window. The Bees have already wrapped up an agreement to sign Club Brugge frontman, Igor Thiago, for around £30m in the summer.

Toney is keen to make a big move as his career moves into its peak years and the opportunity may not come again if he signs a contract extension.

Toney recently moved to super agency ICM Stellar and is being represented and looked after by highly experienced agent Jonathan Barnett.

The English striker returned from an eight-month suspension for breaches of the FA’s player betting rules in January and has scored four goals in his eight appearances this term.

He has a prolific record for Brentford since joining from Peterborough United in 2020, having scored 72 goals in 131 games across all competitions — including 20 in 33 Premier League matches last season.

