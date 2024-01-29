Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier has shared his thoughts on interest from Bayern Munich after Eddie Howe refused to sell him to the German giants.

Thomas Tuchel has already brought England duo Harry Kane and Eric Dier to the Allianz Stadium and was very keen on a move for the 33-year-old.

Bayern reportedly offered several offers for Trippier – the last of which was for £12.8m – but Newcastle stood firm and refused to sell him.

Trippier played a key role in Newcastle’s success last season and remains an important player for Howe, making 19 Premier League appearances this term and contributing seven assists.

Bayern switched their focus to signing Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey instead of Trippier and the deal was officially completed today.

Trippier looks set to remain at St James’ Park until at least the end of the season, which is good news for Howe and his team.

His contract only has 18 months remaining on it, though, so it’s possible that Newcastle will look to move him on this summer.

READ MORE: FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea discover potential opponents

Trippier reaffirms commitment to Newcastle

Following Newcastle’s 2-0 victory over Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday, Trippier was asked in an interview about the interest from Bayern.

“It’s always a compliment when a team like Bayern come in for you, but I want to make history with the club, win a trophy and help the club grow for as long as possible,” Trippier said.

“I hope everybody knows my commitment to this club. It has not changed since I first arrived. It’s a transfer window, things happen, it’s not put me off or anything. I’m at Newcastle.

“Things happen in the background. I’ve been quiet but not thrown my toys out of the pram or anything.

“I had loads of conversations with the manager, everything was positive, nothing has changed and I’m committed to Newcastle. I want to give everything for the club.”

Howe was also asked about Bayern’s interest in Trippier amid suggestions that Newcastle could be forced to sell due to concerns with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

“You’ll see a number and think that’s potentially good value for Kieran but, in our shoes, when you see the breakdown, it’s not good value and would have been a poor decision to accept it.

“That’s not just my opinion, it’s everyone connected with the club. Kieran is loved by everybody. He wanted to stay and we wanted to keep him. Kieran is Kieran. He is a difference maker for us.”

DON’T MISS: Crystal Palace to thwart Newcastle ‘hijack’ with imminent move for brilliant star also wanted by Tottenham