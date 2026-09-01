Jaissle electrifies Newcastle fans with plans for Matias Fernandez-Pardo after £51.4m deal sealed

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille for an initial £51.4million, with boss Matthias Jaissle explaining what the explosive forward will bring to his team.

The 21-year-old flew into Tyneside on Monday night to have a medical and sign a long-term contract and stated that he was “very proud to be at such a big club” following talks with head coach Jaissle.

“He really showed how much he wanted me to be here,” the Belgium international said.

“In terms of my own career progression, it made complete sense to come so I didn’t hesitate at all.

“I know the club, I know about the stadium, I know it’s a fantastic atmosphere. I’ve followed the team.

“I’m still young, I’m still hungry, and that’s why I’m here, and I want to make that progress with Newcastle. I can’t wait to start the wonderful adventure here.”

Fernandez-Pardo was left out of Lille’s squad for the 2-2 draw against reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG last week and ordered to train away from the first-team squad until his future was resolved.

The forward has been a long-standing target for Newcastle, having also been on Eddie Howe’s radar, and will help fill the void left by Anthony Gordon’s exit earlier in the summer window.

Indeed, of the players aged 21 and under across Europe’s big five leagues last season, Fernandez-Pardo ranked second for big chances (21), fifth for touches in the opposition box (184) and shots on target (30), and seventh for goals and assists combined (13).

His versatility also made him an attractive option, with Fernandez-Pardo able to play multiple positions across the forward line.

“Matias is a highly technical player with explosiveness in his game,” Jaissle said. “He can score and assist, he has courage, and he has the ability to take players on.

“We’re sure our supporters will enjoy watching him play.

“He has already shown in Lille that he can perform on the big stage, and we will work closely with him to keep developing his game further.”

Wilson hails Fernandez-Pardo transfer coup

The club’s sporting director, Ross Wilson, said: “Matias is a really important signing for us. As I said last week, we waited patiently on Nico González, and this time we’ve done the same – only longer.

“Matias is a strong example of how a transfer window can unfold with twists and turns along the way.

“Back in May, he was our top target and we always remained engaged with him. Now, at the end of the window, he becomes our eighth addition to a refreshed Newcastle United, and we are excited to welcome him.

“A lot of hours went into this one, but we’re clear on our Newcastle United identity, and Matias, at 21 years old, has speed, intensity and work rate in abundance.

“We believe in his profile a great deal. Our fans will enjoy him, and I know he will also enjoy our amazing St. James’ Park atmosphere.

“I’m confident that with Matthias Jaissle and our staff, he will strongly develop and continue to grow here in Newcastle.”