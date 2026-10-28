Newcastle accelerate pursuit of exciting Polish left-back after scouting mission

Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in promising Polish left-back Jakub Krzyzanowski, TEAMtalk understands, with the club sending scouts to watch the 20-year-old during Wisła Krakow’s recent clash against Rakow Częstochowa.

The Magpies’ presence in the stands at the stadium on Reymonta marks the latest development in growing transfer interest surrounding the academy graduate.

Interest remains at a preliminary stage, with sources confirming that Newcastle are assessing the defender more closely.

One floated option involves a January move structured as a loan-back, allowing Krzyzanowski to complete the season in Krakow before joining Newcastle permanently.

Augsburg were previously the most concrete suitors. The Bundesliga side submitted an official offer towards the end of the summer window after monitoring the left-back, yet Wisła rejected the approach.

Krzyzanowski himself acknowledged hearing of Augsburg’s interest but stressed that nothing had progressed beyond speculation from his perspective. He has repeatedly emphasised his contentment at his boyhood club.

Sources have also revealed that Newcastle are far from alone, with other sides across Europe also tracking the highly-rated defender.

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Newcastle face competition for Jakub Krzyzanowski

Following Wisła’s match against Legia Warszawa, enquiries for Krzyzanowski arrived from a wider group of European clubs, underlining the youngster’s rising profile.

Earlier in the year, Sturm Graz explored a deal that was rebuffed, while Czech sides including Banik Ostrava, Sigma Olomouc and Hradec Kralove showed varying degrees of interest.

Banik’s winter bid was accepted by Wisła, only for the player to elect to stay and fight for promotion. Now though there is interest growing from bigger clubs in the top five leagues.

Krzyzanowski progressed through the Wisła academy and made his senior debut at 17.

A season-long loan at Torino in 2024/25 saw him feature regularly for the Italian side, contributing goals and assists before returning to Poland.

He has since established himself as a first-team regular, playing every league minute this season and helping Wisła compete near the top of the table.

Wisła strengthened their position by extending his contract until June 2030, removing any immediate pressure to sell.

With a market value in the region of just €5million (£4.2m / $5.6m) and consistent performances at a high level, the left-back is well placed to attract further attention in the January window and sources expect an offer to arrive.

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