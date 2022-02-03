Jamal Lewis will not be able to play for Newcastle United for the rest of the season – leading to links with a transfer to Turkey.

Lewis looks to be a casualty of Newcastle’s January spending. In their first transfer window with Saudi owners, Newcastle signed five players. Not all can fit in their squad list without some existing players being sacrificed.

The Daily Express writes that Lewis will be omitted from Newcastle’s 25-man squad list for the rest of the season. He has not played for them since mid-December.

Now, following the loan addition of fellow left-back Matt Targett, there is no room for Lewis. Therefore, he faces the prospect of not playing until next season.

There could yet be a solution to keep him involved. The report reminds that Trabzonspor are interested in taking him to Turkey.

Those links first emerged in October, but no deal was done in January. Still, it is possible that Lewis could be on the move this winter, since the window is still open in Turkey until February 8th.

Now 24 years old, a move abroad is something Lewis may wish to consider. If not, he risks his career stagnating further.

Big things were expected when he joined Newcastle from Norwich in 2020. However, he has not met expectations and his future now looks to lie elsewhere.

Although he is under contract until 2025, Newcastle may have to move him on sooner.

Jamal Lewis turned down Championship loan

They offered him the chance to stay in England when Birmingham City made a loan offer to take him to the Championship in January.

However, the Northern Ireland international rejected the proposal. Now, a move to Turkey will be his only option if he is to exit St James’ Park.

Newcastle still feel a loan exit would be in Lewis’ best interests. It could now be up to him to decide whether to uproot to Turkey or stay on the sidelines on Tyneside.

Lewis has made 32 appearances in his Newcastle career but will not be adding to them this season at least.

Newcastle outcast may have played last game

In addition to Jamal Lewis, the report names Ciaran Clark as another casualty of Newcastle’s spending.

The defender has been shunted down the pecking order after the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton.

To further his fall from grace, he was sent off in a friendly in Saudi Arabia for hitting an opponent last week.

Clark will also lose his place in Newcastle’s squad list, after also rejecting an opportunity from the Championship in January.

Middlesbrough wanted to take him on loan, but Clark did not accept. Now, he too will be watching from the stands.

And one pundit thinks he may have played his last game altogether for Newcastle.

“You don’t know what has gone on behind the scenes but that was the perfect example of how not to perform in an audition in front of your new bosses,” ex-England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider.

“You don’t get sent off in a friendly game in front of your new owners when you’re on a training camp.

“He has played in quite a few games this season. If the manager sees him as surplus to requirements I’m surprised we didn’t see him move on before the deadline.

“Given his recent disciplinary record, this could be the end for him at Newcastle.”

