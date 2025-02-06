Newcastle United are keen on signing James Trafford in the summer of 2025 and view him as “a big target”, TEAMtalk understands, with sources revealing to us head coach Eddie Howe’s stance on Nick Pope.

Trafford is a long-term target of Newcastle, who wanted to sign the goalkeeper from Burnley last summer. TEAMtalk revealed in June 2024 that amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, the Magpies were in talks with the Clarets, who wanted £20million for the youngster.

No move materialised and Trafford remained at Burnley, who are aiming to finish in the Championship top two this season and win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

We also reported last month that Newcastle wanted to sign Trafford in the January transfer window.

With Martin Dubravka having agreed personal terms with Al-Shabab, the expectation was that the 36-year-old would leave St James Park and Trafford would come in as his replacement.

However, with Dubravka getting a run in the team due to Pope’s injury, the Slovakia international goalkeeper stayed at the Premier League club.

Dubravka is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season, although Howe has said that the club are in talks with him over a new deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are still keen on Trafford, with Howe viewing him as the number one in his team in the long run.

TEAMtalk understands that the Magpies now see Pope as the second-choice goalkeeper due to his injury issues but would keep him even if they sign Trafford.

Newcastle are planning to phase out Pope, who might not want to stay at the club and play second fiddle to Trafford.

James Trafford has a ‘top mentality’

At 22, Trafford is far from the finished article, but the Burnley goalkeeper has a very strong reputation in the footballing community.

Lee Carsley has worked with Trafford for the England youth teams, and the former Three Lions interim manager has been hugely impressed with him.

Trafford starred for England at the U21 Euros in the summer of 2023. The youngster kept six clean sheets in a row and saved an injury-time penalty and the follow-up in the final, as the Young Lions won the tournament.

Carsley told The Manchester Evening News in July 2023: “Wherever he goes and wherever he plays, he’s got a really top mentality.

“He’s been outstanding through the tournament. Not conceding a goal is a great achievement. He’s been a really important part of us playing out from the back and playing through.”

While giving an insight into how Trafford prepares for matches, Carsley revealed: “I thought James showed real determination in all of the games to keep the ball out of the net.

“We practised penalties for 10 minutes every day for the past month at the end of sessions.”

Latest Newcastle news: Alexander Isak stance, Bruno Guimaraes worry

While Newcastle are ready to offload Dubravka at the end of the season, they are keen on holding onto Alexander Isak.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on January 31 that Arsenal are interested in signing Isak from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the summer of 2025.

The Sweden international striker is Arsenal’s dream target, but Newcastle are adamant that they will not sell him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle plan to sit down with Isak towards the end of the season and convince him to sign a new deal with a better salary package.

There is also the danger of Newcastle losing Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported in January that Barcelona are keen on Guimaraes.

The Spanish and European giants wanted to sign the Brazilian star last summer and are planning to make a bid for him at the end of the season.

We understand that Barcelona’s plan is to sell Frenkie de Jong in the summer of 2025 and use that money to fund a deal for Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation in the Italian media that Sandro Tonali could leave Newcastle.

A trusted Italian journalist has claimed that Tonali will not be at Newcastle next season.

Real Madrid have been tipped to make a move for the Italy international, with defending Premier League champions Manchester City also backed to come for the midfielder.

