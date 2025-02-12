Newcastle United have received significant encouragement in their pursuit of James Trafford, TEAMtalk understands, with sources telling us the Burnley goalkeeper’s stance on a potential move in the summer transfer window and with Eddie Howe ready to make a big decision on Nick Pope.

Burnley are desperately hanging onto the hopes of winning automatic promotion from the Championship, but the Clarets are starting to drift from the top of the table and may have to accept a place in the play-offs. Failure to secure a place in the Premier League next season could see Scott Parker’s side lose a number of their top players in the summer transfer window.

One of the players that Burnley are almost certainly going to lose at the end of the season if they fail to win promotion is Trafford.

Trafford has been one of Burnley’s best players since his move back in 2023 and is now rightfully considered one of the best young goalkeepers in England.

The 22-year-old has kept an astonishing 21 clean sheets in 30 Championship matches this season – the most by any goalkeeper in the division – and is a big reason why Burnley have conceded only nine goals in the league – the lowest tally of any side in the entire English league pyramid.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are the club who are most interested in Trafford.

Sources have told us that Trafford is a long-term target of Newcastle, who wanted to sign the youngster in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Burnley wanted £20m for the English youngster last summer, and that has not changed since the Clarets had those talks with Newcastle.

TEAMtalk reported last month that Newcastle also wanted to sign Trafford in the January transfer window.

With Martin Dubravka having agreed personal terms with Al-Shabab, the expectation was that the 36-year-old would leave St James’ Park and Trafford would come in as his replacement.

However, with Dubravka getting a run in the team due to Nick Pope’s injury, the Slovakia international goalkeeper stayed at the Premier League outfit. That put the move on hold for Trafford, but sources close to Burnley still expect him to leave the club.

There is a question mark over whether or not Trafford moves if Burnley get promote, but sources has told us that there is a strong chance he leaves no matter if Burnley are in the Premier League or the Championship.

Should the Clarets not get promoted, then it will signal the end of the Englishman’s time at the club and Newcastle will feel very confident about completing a deal.

Eddie Howe’s stance on Nick Pope

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle head coach Howe’s plan is to make Trafford his number one goalkeeper and Pope playing second fiddle.

Sources have told us that Howe views Pope as the second-choice goalkeeper due to his injury issues.

Newcastle, though, would keep Pope even if they signed Trafford in the summer transfer window.

However, the 32-year-old goalkeeper himself might not want to stay at Newcastle and become a back-up.

Latest Newcastle news: Bruno Guimaraes talks, Isak hopes

One of Newcastle’s best players is Bruno Guimaraes, and Barcelona and Manchester City are interested in the midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Newcastle are working hard to convince Guimaraes to sign a new contract.

The Brazil international midfielder is under contract at Newcastle until 2028, and Newcastle are trying to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Newcastle are also reportedly confident of keeping Alexander Isak.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world and has been on fire this season.

The Sweden international striker has scored 19 goals and given nine assists in 28 matches in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side.

Arsenal are keen on a deal for Isak, but Newcastle are now said to be in a good financial situation to ward off the Gunners’ advances.

That is because of Newcastle were able to offload Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly in the January transfer window and will have money to increase Isak’s salary to ensure his long-term stay at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are interested in Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher is the second-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool at the moment and is very likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Alisson is the number one goalkeeper at Liverpool, who will also have Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in from Valencia in the summer of 2025.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are among the clubs who are interested in a deal for the Republic of Ireland international in the summer transfer window.

