Newcastle prepared to trigger €60m exit clause of midfield gem in stunning January swoop

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to trigger the €60million (£51m) release clause of a top LaLiga midfield talent, as Matthias Jaissle looks to add another strong option to his engine room in the January transfer window.

Having lost Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes over the summer, the Magpies added Sean Steur, Aladji Bamba and Nico González to compete alongside Jacob Ramsey and Lewis Miley in the middle of the park.

However, it appears that Jaissle is not done with looking to add more quality to his midfield, with a fresh report from Spain detailing significant interest in Real Sociedad star Luka Sucic.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most consistent midfield performers in Spanish football after joining Sociedad from Red Bull Salzburg in August 2024.

Indeed, the Croatian arrived at the Reale Arena already boasting a burgeoning reputation and has enhanced that during his time in the Basque Country, during what has been an inconsistent run of form for Sociedad.

And that impressive form has led to strong interest from Newcastle, according to Spanish outlet AS (as relayed by Sport Witness).

The report states that the St James’ Park outfit are big fans of Sucic’s midfield versatility, with the Croatian able to play as a No.10 or in a false nine position, and has actually been on the club’s radar for some time.

Though Real Sociedad currently sit 12th in LaLiga with two wins in six outings, Sucic has been their standout performer, scoring twice and attracting plenty of notice.

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Newcastle happy to pay up for Sucic

The AS report adds that Newcastle are ready to cough up the midfielder’s €60m (£53m) release clause, with the next phase to ‘convince Sucic to move to St. James’ Park’ and secure personal terms.

It’s also being reported that Sucic is viewed as a potential option to replace Joe Willock on Tyneside, with the 27-year-old having been strongly linked with Besiktas during the summer transfer window.

While recent reports have claimed that Newcastle may yet offer a new contract to Willock, Sucic is viewed as a top-quality replacement for the Englishman if he moves on.

The Magpies are back in action on Saturday when they take on high-flying Hull City in a Premier League clash at St James’ Park.