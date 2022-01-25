Newcastle are preparing one final push to sign Jesse Lingard and the winger is open to moving, but they still face an uphill struggle convincing Man Utd to sell, per a report.

The 29-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford. That means he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs. However, it appears far more likely his next move will see him remain in England.

Lingard returned to Man Utd last summer following a sparkling loan spell at West Ham. Regular gametime remained in desperately short supply upon his return, and six months on, his future is again uncertain.

West Ham and Newcastle have both been linked with acquiring Lingard on loan this month.

While that is not as beneficial to Man Utd as an outright sale, it could at least boost their coffers if they can secure both a loan fee and the entirety of Lingard’s wages paid by the buying club.

And according to Sky Sports, that is exactly what Newcastle are now prepared to do.

Newcastle raise the stakes; Lingard wants out

They report the Magpies are willing to pay both a loan fee and 100 percent of Lingard’s salary if a six-month loan can be agreed.

From the player’s end, Lingard would reportedly ‘welcome the opportunity’ to speak to Newcastle. Lingard is stated to have no intention of penning fresh terms at Old Trafford. Furthermore, another impressive loan spell over the next half-season would up his negotiating power in the summer when it comes to signing a free agent deal.

Lingard is deemed ‘desperate’ to play regularly over the next six months. However, despite Newcastle agreeing to meet Man Utd’s two demands, a deal is not straightforward.

The Red Devils are yet to make a ‘final decision’ on whether to allow Lingard to leave this month. Despite his lack of gametime under Rangnick, he remains a superb option in reserve – should the call ever come.

Today’s Paper Talk suggested Newcastle are ramping up efforts to sign Dele Alli amid doubts a Lingard deal will cross the line. Though it was revealed Newcastle still harbour hopes of securing both deals if they can.

Whether their final push to sign the exciting winger will yield a breakthrough, only time will tell.

Van de Beek snubs Newcastle as new exit route opens up

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has received another Premier League offer following his rejection of Newcastle.

The Magpies were hoping to bring van de Beek in for the remainder of the campaign, in a bid to improve their survival hopes. The 24-year-old is desperate for game time after being frozen out in Manchester, leading to suggestions that he could move to St James’ Park.

But a report from The Telegraph claims van de Beek has no intention of involving himself in a relegation scrap. It seems he will reject any approaches from Eddie Howe’s side for the remainder of the transfer window.

Nonetheless, Van de Beek could still leave the Red Devils. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims approaches have been made by two clubs, with one coming from within the Premier League. According to the Italian, Crystal Palace have asked to take the Dutchman on loan.

Ralf Rangnick does not want to lose the player, but Palace are willing to ‘push’ for his services. The Eagles will face competition from Valencia in the transfer race. However, an in-Prem move would make the most sense for van de Beek.

Romano also gives an insight into the terms of any loan deal. He claims it will be solely that, rather than including any buy-out clause, as United want van de Beek to return ready for the 2022-23 campaign.

