Manchester United have sanctioned a move for Jesse Lingard to Newcastle, but the Magpies’ transfer hopes are now in peril, according to a report.

Lingard has proved one of the standout figures in a number of transfer windows now, following his up-and-down career of late. While he has struggled for minutes at United, he sought a move away last January.

He moved to West Ham and flourished, subsequently garnering attention throughout last summer’s window.

But after returning to United, he has only played 273 minutes this season. As a result, he has become a central figure in the current January window.

This time, though, his situation is different as he has entered the final year of his contract. Newcastle have emerged as one of his top suitors and have made significant approaches for his services in recent days.

According to an initial report from the Daily Mail, Lingard subsequently held talks with interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick.

The midfielder stressed that he does not want to spend the final six months of his deal not playing. Lingard also reiterated his frustration at his lack of game time.

Rangnick therefore sanctioned the England international’s move to Tyneside and relegation-battling Newcastle. The newspaper adds that United rejected approaches for Lingard from West Ham and Tottenham. Indeed, the Red Devils do not want to strengthen a top-four rival.

According to another report from the Daily Mail, though, Lingard’s transfer to Newcastle is now on the verge of collapse.

The Magpies have held talks with United and do not want to pay a loan fee for the player. Lingard’s £100,000 per week wages and a ‘substantial’ bonus if Newcastle stay in the Premier League are further issues.

Overall, Newcastle’s consortium of owners – led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – do not want to pay the £15million and more it could cost to sign Lingard.

Speaking on Tuesday, West Ham coach Stuart Pearce insisted that his side could still battle to sign the 29-year-old.

West Ham keen on Lingard

Pearce said: “Jesse is a commodity that is not playing for his football club that would be a benefit to a lot of clubs in the Premier League, that would be my personal opinion.

“Our [club] is certainly one of them, there is no doubt.

“Everyone is aware that we tried to get Jesse back again last summer and that will continue probably in this window as well but that is down to Jesse.

“Jesse has six months of his contract left, he will decide and Manchester Untied more importantly will decide what his future is for the next six months.”

Lingard’s 273 minutes this season equate to just over three 90-minute stints. His game time has come across 14 matches in all competitions.