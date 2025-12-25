Newcastle star Joelinton, third right, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia

Newcastle United star Joelinton is back on the radar for the Saudi Pro League, with powerful clubs now very much looking into a possible deal in the January window – and sources have revealed why a transfer could be possible, despite Eddie Howe’s reticence.

The Brazil international midfielder moved to St James’ Park in a then club-record deal from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a fee of £40m (€45.8m, $49.6m) in July 2019. Signed initially as a forward, it was Howe’s decision to convert the now 29-year-old into an all-action midfielder for Newcastle, which has reaped serious dividends.

Now very well established as a huge crowd favourite on Tyneside, and having racked up some 241 appearances for the Magpies, Joelinton is contracted to St James’ Park until June 30, 2028.

However, sources have suggested there is a possibility that his time at Newcastle could be drawing to a close, with the eight-time capped star back on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, we can confirm that clubs in the Pro League enquired about Joelinton in the summer, and made some inroads over a potential deal.

Ultimately, it was decided that a deal was not seen as viable by Newcastle at that time.

Now the Pro League are again make enquiries at Newcastle’s end and the fact the Tyneside giants are PIF-owned does help them in the quest to bring the 29-year-old to the Gulf State…

What is Eddie Howe’s stance on Joelinton’s exit?

While a concrete offer has yet to arrive at St James’ Park for the star, we understand that Newcastle would consider a permanent deal for the player and despite Howe having made it clear to the board that he does not want to weaken his squad in the New Year.

But we’re informed that if Newcastle promised to spend the money on one, or even two new faces, we are told it is something that would be considered and could yet get the green light if all the conditions were right.

Newcastle have bolstered their midfield options with Jacob Ramsey arriving last summer in a big-money deal, whilst they also spent big on Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

While the club are in a sound keel financially, the chance to recoup big money for a player who will see his value start dropping as his deal runs down and when he turns the wrong side of 30 in August will likely see the club consider his sale.

The midfielder, currently nursing a groin strain and having missed the last three matches, will face a late fitness check to see if he can make the squad to face Manchester United on Boxing Day.

However, the player’s performances have drawn some criticism this season, with his usual high-energy displays having seemingly dropped off on occasions this season.

Indeed, on his last start for Newcastle – against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League – the player won just two of nine duels, and with journalist Mark Douglas also having stated that the lethargic South American looked “nowhere near his best” back in October.

