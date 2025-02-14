Newcastle United are ready to challenge the likes of Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion for the signing of Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Newcastle are building for the summer window and are looking to strengthen on the right wing after the departure of Miguel Almiron in January. They have a list of targets and Kuhn is high up in their thinking.

Newcastle scouts have been present to watch the German this season and they have been impressed by his superb displays. Kuhn has managed 17 goals and 12 assists in 35 matches for Celtic this term, which includes two goals and an assist in the Champions League.

The Magpies would stand a very good chance of getting Kuhn especially if they manage to land a Champions League place via their Premier League finish. They are in great form and it is very realistic they can do it before the season ends.

Celtic are having a storming season and are set to win the Scottish Premiership by some distance and have also had a great run in Europe. A number of their players are coveted by sides in Europe and England as a result but Kuhn has been the standout and is the most valuable asset in their squad.

As TEAMtalk previously reported, Brighton and Brentford have sent scouts to watch the 25-year-old attacker and are keeping tabs on his situation for this summer. Sources have confirmed that a move to England is of interest to Kuhn and both sides would stand a good chance of landing him.

Leeds United have also taken a look but are not as likely to get him ahead of other suitors as things stand.

Newcastle have to navigate PSR carefully and are trying to create more wriggle room with brand deals and a potential stadium rebuild. Kuhn would be seen as a perfect target as he would cost a reasonable fee of around £26million (€31.2m / $32.7m) and would not demand exorbitant wages.

Celtic would like to keep Kuhn but they work on a buy low and sell high model and if an offer comes in that matches their valuation they will not be able to turn it down. The star also sees himself playing on the biggest stage and will be keen to listen to opportunities.

