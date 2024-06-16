‘Joke’ Newcastle offer for Barcelona forward laughed off as Howe tries ‘worst deal of century’

A Newcastle bid for Ferran Torres had been branded a 'joke' and was immediately rejected

Barcelona have reportedly immediately turned down a ‘joke’ offer from Newcastle for Ferran Torres, which would have been the ‘worst deal of the century’ if it was accepted.

The Magpies are already busy in the summer transfer market. They are clearly hopeful they can get back to the heights of the Premier League, given they dropped from fourth two seasons ago to seventh in the last campaign.

A move for centre-back Lloyd Kelly has already been confirmed, and Newcastle tried their best at getting Tosin Adarabioyo, before Chelsea hijacked the deal.

Defensive moves seem one of the main priorities, with Fikayo Tomori also on Eddie Howe’s radar.

But with some attackers’ futures up in the air, improving up top also seems a must.

Links to Michael Olise and Noni Madueke have surfaced, but it’s interest in Barcelona star Torres which seems to be the most pressing at the moment.

Indeed, it was reported this week that Newcastle had lodged a bid for the Spaniard, but it was not received well in Spain.

Journalist Xavier Bosch said it would have been the ‘worst deal of the century’, if the Magpies’ bid was accepted.

Barcelona laugh off Newcastle bid

That’s because it was worth just shy of £17million including add-ons, for a player that was signed for £45.9million in 2022.

Bosch told Mundo Deportivo that the offer saw Newcastle ‘laugh at Barcelona’, and it was a ‘joke’.

And while the La Liga giants have ‘lost international prestige’, there was no way it would have been accepted.

That now seems to be the case, as a subsequent report states Barca have wasted no time in turning down the approach from the Magpies.

Barcelona value Torres far higher

That’s as the Spanish side value Torres far higher than what Newcastle bid.

It’s not a surprise that’s the case, given he was almost £30million more than that when he was signed, and was directly involved in 15 goals this season.

It’s not suggested that Barcelona won’t sell him if a good enough offer comes in.

However, it is very clear that Newcastle will have to do much better if they’re to secure the services of the former Manchester City man.

