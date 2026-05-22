Jonathan David could finally be heading to the Premier League this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding Juventus are now prepared to sanction the Canadian striker’s departure on loan amid interest from Newcastle United and other English sides.

David arrived at Juventus last summer on a lucrative free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Lille. He was viewed internally as one of the club’s marquee attacking additions, but has endured a hugely disappointing first season in Turin.

The 26-year-old signed a long-term five-year contract after being heavily courted by several European clubs, but his time in Italy has failed to develop as either side had hoped.

Despite arriving with a strong reputation as one of Europe’s most clinical forwards, David has managed just six goals from 34 appearances across all competitions.

Sources indicate Juventus have already concluded that changes are required within their attacking department heading into next season, and David is now increasingly expected to move on.

TEAMtalk understands the Serie A giants are actively reshaping their forward line and discussions over replacements have accelerated significantly in recent weeks.

This could open the door for Newcastle to swoop in with a move for David, but they do face competition from Premier League rivals for his signature.

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Newcastle, Aston Villa contacted over David move

Juventus are already progressing in talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a permanent move for Tottenham loanee Randal Kolo-Muani, while negotiations also continue with Dusan Vlahovic over a potential new contract.

Those developments have pushed David further down the pecking order and sources now believe a temporary exit is the most likely outcome this summer.

TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries working on David’s behalf have already begun reaching out to a number of Premier League clubs in an attempt to gauge concrete interest.

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Brighton and Crystal Palace have all been made aware of the striker’s potential availability.

David has long been admired by several English clubs due to his versatility, movement and proven goalscoring record prior to his move to Italy.

Before joining Juventus, the Canada international had established himself as one of Europe’s most productive forwards during his time in Ligue 1, and notched an impressive 109 goals in 232 matches for Lille. His career tally stands at 154 goals in 306 games, having also thrived at his first club, KAA Gent.

Sources indicate those around the player still believe David possesses the attributes required to thrive in the Premier League despite his struggles in Serie A.

Juventus to approve striker loan amid Premier League interest

Newcastle are understood to be assessing multiple attacking options amid uncertainty surrounding parts of their forward line, with Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, and Anthony Gordon all linked with exits.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, continue to explore ways to add greater depth and flexibility to Unai Emery’s squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

Brighton’s long-standing appreciation for technically intelligent attacking players also makes them a club to watch closely in the situation, while Crystal Palace and Leeds are both understood to be exploring ambitious attacking additions this summer.

At this stage, Juventus are open to a loan structure which could potentially include either an obligation or option to buy depending on the financial package involved.

David himself is understood to be open to the idea of moving to England and sources suggest the prospect of a Premier League switch strongly appeals following a frustrating year in Italy.

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