Newcastle United’s pursuit of Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen has taken a significant turn, with sources revealing the 25-year-old is eager to join the Magpies, with an imminent bid set to be lodged.

Despite Wolves rejecting two bids – £50 million and £55 million – Newcastle remain in active negotiations, buoyed by internal optimism that a deal can be finalized.

Eddie Howe, desperate to bolster his attacking options, views Strand Larsen as a critical addition to a squad reeling from the ongoing Alexander Isak saga.

The Norwegian international, who netted 14 Premier League goals during a stellar 2024/25 campaign with Wolves, is seen as an ideal fit for Newcastle’s high-energy system.

Sources close to the player indicate his enthusiasm for a move to St James’ Park, where the prospect of Champions League football is a major draw.

However, Wolves remain steadfast, valuing their star striker at around £60 million and insisting he’s irreplaceable with little time left to secure a replacement.

Wolves only completed the £23 million permanent signing of Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo this summer, following a successful loan spell last term.

Newcastle set to launch third Strand Larsen bid

Newcastle’s urgency stems from Isak’s refusal to play, as the Swedish striker continues to push for a move to Liverpool.

Despite a £110 million approach from the Reds being rejected, Isak remains on strike, leaving Howe short of options up top.

The departure of Callum Wilson to West Ham on a free transfer has only heightened the need for reinforcements. Talks for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa have stalled, making Strand Larsen the primary target.

With the clock ticking, Newcastle are preparing an improved offer, potentially reaching £60 million with add-ons, to test Wolves’ resolve.

Howe’s side faces a critical week, with the outcome of these negotiations likely to shape their season. For now, Strand Larsen’s desire to join could be the key to unlocking a deal.

Strand Larsen came off the bench and notched two vital goals in quick succession to seal a 3-2 win for Wolves over West Ham in the Carabao Cup last night, highlighting his importance to Vitor Pereira’s side.

