Jose Mourinho next club: Two big-money offers emerge, but manager tipped for ‘very special’ Newcastle move

Jose Mourinho has already received lucrative approaches from Saudi Arabian clubs Al Hilal and Al Ahli, though one journalist has backed the Portuguese to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United in what would be a heartwarming move.

After being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in April 2021, Mourinho spent two and a half years in charge of Italian side Roma. His greatest triumph with them came at the end of the 2021-22 season, when they won the Europa Conference League – the club’s first trophy in 14 years and their first major European crown in over 60 years.

However, Mourinho’s spell in the Italian capital came to an end earlier on Tuesday when he was axed. A club statement read: “We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club. We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the season, and there had been speculation about whether he would leave for pastures new in the summer. But Roma opted to change coaches immediately as they currently sit ninth in Serie A, five points off the top four.

Roma have also been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by rivals Lazio this month, though they do still remain in the Europa League.

There will now be even more speculation about where the Portuguese will head next.

According to The Chronicle, Saudi giants Al Hilal and Al Ahli have sent him big-money contract offers in the past and could now intensify their interest in him.

Newcastle, Saudi clubs interested in Jose Mourinho

Saudi Pro League chiefs are eager to add even more well-known players and managers to their competition, and Mourinho would fit the bill perfectly given his incredible winning record at the top level.

Although, there is also a chance Mourinho will end up at Newcastle, who have the same owners as Al Hilal and Al Ahli via the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The 60-year-old holds strong affection for the Magpies after having spent many years working with Newcastle hero Sir Bobby Robson.

And while links with the Tyneside outfit have seemed premature in the past, a move could now happen as pressure ramps up on Howe.

Newcastle have fallen to 10th in the table after losing their last four league games in a row, conceding 11 goals in that time.

Their struggles are mitigated by a plethora of injuries, with Joelinton the latest to be ruled out, but Newcastle’s ambitious owners will certainly be expecting more from Howe and the team.

Prior to Mourinho’s sacking by Roma, the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss was tipped to emulate Robson by taking over at St James’ Park.

“The Bobby Robson attachment [that Mourinho has] might just give him that little tug at the heartstrings and think the guy that was my mentor in the early years, this was his place,” journalist Dean Jones said last month.

“This was very special to him. What if I could take this all one step further and actually deliver that trophy that they’ve been after all these years? And then I could kind of dedicate it to him.

“There’s definitely reasons I could see Mourinho being interested in this if he was to leave Roma.”

In addition to Saudi Arabia and Newcastle, other potential destinations for Mourinho include the England national team and his former side Porto.

