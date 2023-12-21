Kalvin Phillips: Newcastle talks advancing but Euro giants present firm opposition for Man City man

Manchester City are in talks with both Newcastle United and Juventus regarding sending Kalvin Phillips out on loan, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Eddie Howe is keen to add players to his Newcastle United squad in the January transfer window as his side battle for a place in Europe again to prevent their season fading into disappointment.

One major source of frustration has been record signing Sandro Tonali receiving a lengthy ban.cThe Italian international is out for 10 months due to breaches of gambling rules whilst he was still at AC Milan.

This has left the club in need of cover and Phillips was identified early on as a player who could fill the position.

Newcastle are in advanced talks with Manchester City over the potential signing of the midfielder, with talks between the clubs moving in a positive direction. However, Juventus are also in the mix.

Newcastle are the preferred option for the midfielder but he wants playing time guaranteed from his new club and, even though moving to Italy would present more of an upheaval, if Juve can assure him of minutes they could land him on loan.

A loan move with an obligation to buy is what Manchester City are asking for and talks are ongoing with both clubs. The Magpies are in a strong position but are cautious due to the fact the Serie A side are also offering a strong option.

Both sides will also cover part of Phillips’ wages with Juve currently offering more on that front, however all offers are still changeable, and the conversation is ongoing.

Euros important to Phillips

Game time is imperative to Phillips due to the upcoming European Championship.

The defensive-midfielder wants to give himself the best opportunity of playing for England in the tournament and get up to the level required when the tournament arrives.

Pep Guardiola recently admitted his guilt for not playing Phillips more, admitting he has always struggled to picture him in his plans.

Injuries have also played their part but the door is now open for an exit and the 28-year-old will leave.

Phillips completed a £45million move from Leeds in the summer of 2022 but has never been able to nail down a starting role.

Despite signing a six-year deal, he has only managed 31 appearances for Manchester City and rarely as a starter.

READ MORE: Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd battling to beat European giants to Lille sensation Leny Yoro