Newcastle United are in talks to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City.

Newcastle United are in talks to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City in January, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Newcastle are in need of players when the transfer window reopens next month as they continue to suffer from injuries and suspensions. Both types of absences have damaged their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for a second successive season.

One position of particular concern is defensive midfield where Eddie Howe is desperate to add depth.

Record signing Sandro Tonali is banned for 10 months due to breaching betting rules and a number of targets have been shortlisted to replace him.

Phillips has emerged as a viable option and talks are ongoing for a potential loan deal to bring the England international to the club.

The Manchester City man has been chronically underused at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 for £45million.

Pep Guardiola recently admitted he felt guilty for leaving him out continuously and spoke of his sadness as the midfielder has battled with injuries during his troubled tenure with the Premier League champions.

READ MORE: Newcastle backed to sign Man Utd and Liverpool icons in sensational January splurge

Kalvin Phillips set for Newcastle loan from Man City

Sources at Manchester City state the club are aiming to sell the 28-year-old in the coming weeks and Newcastle are front and centre for his signature.

Juventus have contacted his agents at CAA Base to sound out a potential move but are yet to push on with talks and have fallen behind the Magpies in the race to sign him in January.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Phillips favours a move to Newcastle over Juventus as he seeks to remain in England’s plans for Euro 2024.

Despite being open-minded about a switch to Italy, the midfielder is keen to minimise any settling-in time at a new club to give himself the best possible chance of making Gareth Southgate’s squad next summer.

There is expected to be an option to buy in any potential loan deal, but the figure wanted by Pep Guardiola’s side is yet to be confirmed with everything in the early stages and the window still a couple of weeks away from officially opening.

Newcastle have moved towards a loan deal for Phillips to keep from falling foul of financial fair play and avoid missing out on any bigger moves in the summer and beyond.

Ruben Neves was a genuine target, but the fee required to sign him outright from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal could impact other deals.

The Magpies will likely bring in two new faces to the club and are set to try and add numbers to their team and push on in their pursuit of another top-four finish.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle considering swoop for forgotten icon Tottenham are ready to say goodbye to