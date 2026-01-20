Newcastle still ‘trying’ to sign midfield ‘diamond’ in January – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has said that Newcastle United have still not given up on bringing one of Europe’s best young midfielders to St. James’ Park in the January transfer window, adding that Eddie Howe’s side will face competition from Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Newcastle are aiming to strengthen their midfield, not just for now, but for the long term as well. Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Newcastle are very keen on Kees Smit, who has emerged as one of the most talked-about players in Europe.

We understand that Smit is “one to watch” for 2026, with Newcastle among the clubs determined to secure the services of the AZ Alkmaar midfielder.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, too, have been monitoring Smit, who has been described as a ‘diamond’ and a ‘mega-talent’ by Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that Newcastle’s best chance of signing Smit in the January transfer window is by making ‘an aggressive mid-season bid’.

Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Smit’s situation, claiming that Newcastle are still trying to make a 2026 deal happen.

However, according to the transfer guru, Newcastle owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will not be able to sign the 19-year-old Dutch midfielder in the middle of the season.

The Italian journalist has added that Real Madrid are among the clubs keen on Smit, a claim that backs what was reported in AS on January 1.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding is that, again in January, the intention is not to move the player.

“So, a move in January is really unlikely, despite Newcastle trying because Newcastle tried and tried and tried again for Kees Smit.

“My understanding is that now the deal is really unlikely.

“But, in the summer, the big battle is ready because Real Madrid are following the boy, Premier League, top, top clubs are following the boy.

“So, it’s going to be a battle really for Kees Smit.”

