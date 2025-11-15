Newcastle want to show up Real Madrid and sign the new Pedri – ‘record fee’ needed

AZ star Kee Smit, who is on Newcastle United and Real Madrid's radar

Newcastle United are ready to battle Real Madrid and sign one of the best young midfielders who has been compared to Barcelona star Pedri, according to two reliable sources, as PIF learn how much they will have to pay to bring him to St. James’ Park.

Under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle have gone from strength to strength. PIF have backed Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to the best of their ability, which has resulted in the Magpies winning the Carabao Cup last season and playing in the Champions League for the second term under his reign.

Newcastle have made ambitious signings in recent years, with the likes of Malick Thiaw, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Elanga among the players that not many would have expected them to get.

According to two reliable sources, Newcastle are planning to sign Kees Smit from AZ in 2026.

Smit has emerged as a top target in the Dutch Eredivisie, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich also chasing him.

Manchester United are also interested in Smit, according to Centre Devils, but Newcastle have the lofty ambition of beating all of those clubs to his signature.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told Geordie Boot Boys: “Kees Smit is a major talent, interest from Newcastle was revealed in October and they have continued to watch him, I can confirm that they really like the player and have been impressed.

“I would not think it is something they will look to do in January, but they are certainly keeping close tabs on his situation.

“Newcastle are currently assessing what they are going to do in January, they are not envisaging a really busy month, but they are looking at certain positions for sure.”

Newcastle told to pay record fee for Kees Smit

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has revealed that Newcastle need to pay a record fee to AZ to convince them to sell Smit, adding that the Netherlands Under-21 international midfielder himself is ready to test himself at a higher level.

The well-connected reporter has noted interest in Smit from Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern.

Downie wrote on X at 9:51am on November 14: “AZ Alkmaar will not stand in the way of selling midfielder Kees Smit – but will be looking for a record transfer fee in excess of £22m.

“Newcastle are interested in the 19-year-old – but they face stiff competition from European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“SSN understands Smit is keen to test himself at the highest level ASAP. AZ are open to selling Smit, but only for a record fee.

“Their current record sale is £21.8m for Tijjani Reijnders (to) AC Milan.

“Smit is admired at #NUFC and is seen as a player with a very high ceiling. with @AnthonyRJoseph.”

Smit has scored four goals and given six assists in 50 appearances for the AZ first team.

The 19-year-old midfielder has found the back of the net twice and registered four assists in 19 matches in all competitions so far this season for AZ, who are currently third in the Eredivisie table.

The youngster has yet to make his debut for the Netherlands senior side, but manager Ronald Koeman has suggested that it is only a matter of time before he does so, comparing him to Barcelona and Spain international midfielder Pedri.

Koeman told beIN SPORTS this week: “I almost regret mentioning his name again [Pedri], but he’s a guy who plays in the same position.

“The way he turns away from his opponent, the way he scans the area, his two-footedness… I saw that in Pedri too.

“If he gets half his career, we’ll be very happy in the Netherlands.”

