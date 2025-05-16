Newcastle have been urged to sign Kevin De Bruyne when he leaves Man City this summer

Former Newcastle midfielder Yohan Cabaye has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Eddie Howe should make a strong push to bring departing Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to St James’ Park as part of an ambitious double summer swoop, though the Magpies have been handed some advice over three stars they simply cannot afford to lose.

It’s been a season to remember for Newcastle, who have already ended a 70-year wait to win a domestic trophy after success in the Carabao Cup, and can follow that up by claiming a top-five finish in the Premier League and, with it, a coveted place in next season’s Champions League.

While this season will mark a real step forward for the Tynesiders under their Saudi billionaire owners, they hope this is only the start of a prolonged push to not only establish Newcastle as Champions League regulars, but also as genuine Premier League title contenders.

While that remains a big gap to bridge, the Magpies are gearing up for what they hope will be a strong transfer window as they prepare for their return to Europe’s top table after a one-year absence.

Now former midfielder Cabaye has implored Newcastle’s owners to sign both De Bruyne and Brentford’s talismanic Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer to give their side some added X-factor.

“Next season, Newcastle will probably need a bigger squad if they’re going to challenge for the title and also play in the Champions League,” Cabaye exclusively told TEAMtalk in association with listofsweepstakecasinos.

“They will need to improve the depth of the squad, and a player like Bryan Mbeumo, why not? He can bring energy to their attacking options.”

Mbeumo has shone brightly this season with 27 G/A (18 scored, nine assists) to his name from 40 appearances.

Cabaye also thinks a move for De Bruyne – soon to be a free agent when his Man City deal expires – would be a real statement of intent.

“I think Kevin De Bruyne is one of the players who is just in a different class in the Premier League. Even at 33 he still can be decisive. So yeah, it would be a massive signing.”

IN-DEPTH ⭐ Kevin De Bruyne: Every club linked with Man City legend, including Ronaldo, Messi link up

Newcastle transfers: Cabaye names three stars Magpies MUST keep

Cabaye, who played for Newcastle between 2011 to 2014 before joining Crystal Palace, also thinks Howe can elevate the club to the next level.

“I think [Eddie Howe] showed that he can elevate the club. I like him as a manager. He is the right man to bring Newcastle even higher, but the Premier League is tough. And you need to have a big squad.”

However, Cabaye has warned Newcastle to avoid the temptation of cashing in on some of their bigger stars and insists there are three players at the club who he feels are simply must-keeps.

“It would be a big loss for Newcastle United to lose either of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes. Isak’s important because he scores so many goals.

“Bruno, too, as we’ve seen recently and throughout the season, can be a goal threat too.

“I hope they keep both of them because the ambition of the project is clear, and they will have the Champions League again next season, almost certainly.

“Of course, it would be a tough loss. Isak scores goals, but so does Bruno as well, as we saw on Sunday.

“Sandro Tonali is also linked with a move away, but I’m not sure if Newcastle have to sell someone. I know that every club has to take into account issues of money, but I’m not sure the club will need to sell anyone.

“Tonali, too, is a really good player, really important. Maybe he’ll want to return to his country at some point, but if they keep all these players for next season, it’s a really positive step.”

Newcastle transfer round-up: Brilliant Palace coup; Isak ‘interested’ in move

As for Isak, a trusted journalist has claimed Isak WOULD be interested in a potential move to Liverpool – and while he has dampened the chances of a move for the Swede this summer, he has named a possible date when a raid for the Newcastle striker could go through.

There won’t be a move for Tino Livramento, though, this summer after it was claimed he had been earmarked as a top target by 2025’s biggest spending Premier League club.

On the incoming front, sources have revealed Newcastle have leapfrogged Chelsea in the pecking order for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

United are also understood to have joined the race for Eberechi Eze and could hold an ace card in negotiations, though Palace will, understandably, not part with their star man without a fight.