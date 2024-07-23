Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier is reportedly ‘set to leave’ St James’ Park this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract and Eddie Howe will reluctantly sanction his departure for the right-price.

Newcastle rejected a bid of around £12.8m for Trippier in January as Howe viewed him as too important to lose mid-season, especially with little time to sign a replacement.

However, the Magpies have softened their stance on Trippier due to his inconsistent form, his contract situation and the development of Tino Livramento, who is now viewed as a long-term option at right-back.

Newcastle are now much more willing to sell the 33-year-old and according to journalist Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo, two clubs from Saudi Arabia have shown an interest.

With the Saudi transfer window now open, ‘formal talks’ are expected to take place over the next couple of weeks as the Newcastle hierarchy look to ‘engineer’ Trippier’s departure.

The defender is yet to return for pre-season training as he has been given an extended break following Euro 2024, in which he started all of England’s matches except the 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final.

READ MORE: Former Man Utd man urges Newcastle star to reject Ten Hag approach as Garnacho comparison is made

Multiple Newcastle stars targeted by Saudi clubs

Trippier is one of Newcastle’s biggest earners on a reported wage of £120,000 per week, so his departure would have the ‘double benefit’ of securing a fee for a player who’s contract is running down, while who also creating wiggle room on the wage bill as the Magpies strive to remain compliant with the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Wilson’s report does not reveal what fee Newcastle hope to generate from his sale but suggests it will be ‘sizeable.’

Newcastle have already begun looking at bringing in a new right-back to provide cover for Livramento in the event of Trippier leaving.

Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode could be an option for the Tynesiders but they could face competition from Tottenham for his signature.

With Trippier on the way out, the England star could be followed out the exit door by several other players before the transfer window slams shut.

Sean Longstaff has also entered the final year of his contract but there remains ‘hope’ at Newcastle that he can be convinced to pen fresh terms.

Miguel Almiron remains a target for Saudi clubs and reports suggest that Howe is ready to sanction the Paraguayan international’s departure.

Callum Wilson is also in the last 12 months of his deal and is also likely to leave. The striker is another player with interest from Saudi.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window