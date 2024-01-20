Kieran Trippier agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich, as Newcastle exit in shock form ignites

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement on personal terms with Kieran Trippier who wants to leave Newcastle ‘immediately’ and the shock method of exit has been clarified by Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have already landed a veteran Premier League defender this month in the form of Eric Dier. Bayern landed the former Spurs centre-back on a free transfer, though the defensive reinforcements won’t end there.

Bayern’s preferred target at right-back was and continues to be PSG’s Nordi Mukiele. Bayern remain hopeful of signing the one-cap France international on loan, though PSG are reluctant to sign off on the move.

As such, Bayern are conducting their due diligence and Newcastle’s Trippier emerged as their primary back-up plan.

The 33-year-old has endured a torrid six weeks with the Magpies in which a slew of individual errors have cost the club dearly.

Nonetheless, Bayern still believe Trippier has what it takes to compete at the very top and an agreement on personal terms has been thrashed out.

That’s according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg who broke the news on X. Plettenberg reaffirmed Mukiele remains the preferred option, but Bayern director Christoph Freund is growing increasingly resigned to the fact PSG won’t play ball.

Instead, a verbal agreement is now in place between Trippier and Bayern and Plettenberg declared the right-back wants to join the German giant “immediately.”

Permanent Trippier transfer under discussion

Adding his take on the saga, Fabrizio Romano revealed Bayern and Newcastle are now engaged in direct club-to-club talks over the move.

Romano confirmed Trippier has already said yes to Bayern. Romano also revealed that contrary to initial expectations, Trippier’s would-be move to Bayern would likely be a permanent deal and not a loan.

As such, the topic of the transfer fee will be discussed in the ongoing talks between Newcastle and Bayern.

Trippier is under contract at St. James’ Park for another 18 months. His recent form has been poor, though he remains a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squads and it stands to reason Newcastle will demand a suitable fee before greenlighting a sale.

If Bayern do admit defeat with Mukiele, Trippier is on course to add to Bayern’s backline instead.

Trippier has played outside of England before when plying his trade for Atletico Madrid between 2019-22. Trippier was a key cog in Diego Simeone’s side that won LaLiga in the 2020/21 season.

