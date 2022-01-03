Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted that he cannot force Newcastle and Chelsea transfer target Kieran Trippier to stay in Spain.

Trippier has proved a fantastic signing for Los Rojiblancos following his 2019 move from Tottenham. As such, the right-back has regularly had links with a move back to the Premier League.

While Manchester United chased a deal for the 31-year-old last summer, nothing materialised on that front.

However, Newcastle and their new ownership have picked up the baton and want to strike a transfer with him. Indeed, they have submitted a formal bid to Atletico.

Further reports from the Daily Telegraph claim that the Magpies are looking to complete a deal this week.

Speaking following Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano, Simeone admitted that he cannot force Trippier to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“We want him to stay, but you can’t force anyone to stay. An extraordinary player,” the manager said (via Football Espana).

“He is an extraordinary footballer that has given us a lot. But as I have said, it depends on him.

“We hope that Trippier can stay but I don’t know if you can’t hold anyone back in life.”

Trippier’s contract runs out at the end of next season, but there have been no signs so far that he is ready to extend his terms.

He has played 85 games for Atletico, assisting 11 goals. On the international stage, meanwhile, he is a regular England international and starred at Euro 2020.

Trippier and his experience both in defence in attack would prove vital for Newcastle as they fight relegation.

Eddie Howe’s team sit 19th in the Premier League table, two points away from safety with games in hand due to coronavirus postponements.

Chelsea looking to hijack Trippier to Newcastle

However, the Northern Echo has claimed that Chelsea are looking to hijack Newcastle’s move for Trippier.

The Blues have concerns both at right wing-back and left wing-back. The Atletico man is able to play on either flank.

Ben Chilwell, who has had surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury, will be out for the rest of the season.

Reece James, meanwhile, has picked up a hamstring issue.

What’s more, right-back Cesar Azpilicueta is out of contract at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to Barcelona as a free agent in the summer.