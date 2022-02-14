Newcastle officials fear that Kieran Trippier suffered a significant injury following his withdrawal in the Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The January signing at right-back has already proved a fantastic arrival for the Magpies. While he has added defensive solidity and a dangerous crossing option, free-kicks have proved his biggest contribution so far.

Indeed, the England international has scored two such set-pieces in two games. Trippier netted in the 3-1 win over Everton last Tuesday in a crucial win for Newcastle.

Furthermore, he blasted in a second free-kick to hand his new side a 1-0 win over Villa on Sunday.

And that third victory in succession in fact lifted Newcastle out of the relegation zone. However, the three points came at a cost after Trippier came off with a foot injury.

Eddie Howe revealed after the match: “Trippier got stamped on and he couldn’t continue with a problem on the top of his foot, so he’s gone for an X-ray at the hospital.

“We’re keeping everything crossed hoping that there’s no broken bone.”

According to The Times, though, Newcastle officials fear Trippier has suffered ‘significant damage’. They subsequently feel concerned that the player could miss ‘several games’.

A long-term absence for Trippier would prove a major blow for Newcastle following the player’s instant impact.

The full-back left St James’ Park on crutches and with a protective boot over his foot.

Newcastle return to action on Saturday when facing West Ham in the lunchtime kick-off.

After that, they play Brentford and Brighton as their quest to avoid relegation heads into its business end.

Howe lauds Trippier role in Newcastle resurgence

Speaking about his side’s overall performance, manager Howe said: “‘It shows we’re in a good place at the moment.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard. In the last three games, I don’t think there’s been any secret to how we’ve won the games.

“I don’t think they’ve been fluent footballing performances where we’ve played from back to front and all the things that we potentially want to do in the future but it’s been very disciplined, hard-working, a lot of energy, a lot of team-work, team spirit, togetherness that have made the difference for us.

“So big compliments for everyone for that because that’s sometimes the hardest thing to deliver consistently.

‘For the last three games, we’ve certainly had that.