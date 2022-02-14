Newcastle have confirmed the Kieran Trippier injury is a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot, and two further reports have shed more light on his status.

The 31-year-old had made a superb start to life back in England with the Magpies. The full-back had played an instrumental role in Newcastle winning three on the spin in the league. Indeed, his latest free kick against Aston Villa earned all three points and helped to push Newcastle four points clear of the drop.

However, soon after Trippier put his side in front, he gave Newcastle a mighty scare when going down with a foot injury.

Trippier’s foot had been stamped on, and the England international was unable to continue.

Now, Newcastle’s official website have confirmed the extent of the Trippier injury.

The Newcastle statement concluded with: “Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

“Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.”

Both the Daily Mail and Athletic have since issued updates on Trippier’s status.

Firstly, the Athletic report Trippier is ‘expected to undergo surgery’. That is – according to the Daily Mail – with a view to ensuring Trippier can still play a part later in the campaign.

The Mail add Trippier is facing a ‘significant spell’ on the sidelines. However, they declare Trippier ‘is expected to play again this season’.

Meanwhile, Moses Simon is one of the main attacking targets Newcastle United will be focusing on in the summer, according to reports from his home country.

OwnGoalNigeria have revealed the 26-year-old is someone on their transfer radar. He is currently playing for FC Nantes in Ligue 1.

He has scored twice and added six assists from 19 league appearances. His main position is on the left wing, but he can adapt across the attack.

Simon played for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January. He scored and assisted once each, making three starts and one substitute appearance.

Simon has already confirmed Leeds made an approach for him late in the winter transfer window. The report confirms they remain interested, but now face strong competition from Newcastle.

Nantes are more likely to sell in the summer and OwnGoalNigeria believe they will be asking for £20m. Newcastle can afford that sum, as well as to tempt Simon with wages worth £100,000 per week.

Therefore, they are currently said to be “locked in talks” with Nantes over a transfer for the 26-year-old. He has reportedly become their “prime target”.

