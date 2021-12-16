Newcastle waste no time with imminent transfer to set high new standard

Kieran Trippier would become the highest-paid player at Newcastle United should all go to plan with his January transfer from Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

It is nearly time to find out how Newcastle will use their new wealth in the transfer market. January will be their first opportunity to splash the cash since their Saudi-backed takeover. They can now afford just about anyone they want.

The question they will have to answer is whether they can convince top players to sign up for a relegation battle. But they remain optimistic of finding some useful reinforcements.

Trippier would certainly be a welcome addition at St James’ Park. A La Liga winner with Atletico Madrid last season, the England international could be ready to return to the Premier League.

He was linked with Manchester United over the summer. However, Newcastle have become the favourites in recent weeks.

Progress is being made, with reports indicating a deal is very close regarding personal terms. Now, more details have come to light.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle will make Trippier their highest-paid player in an early reminder of how competitive they are going to be financially.

Their current top earner is Allan Saint-Maximin, as reported by the Daily Mail. The attacking midfielder reportedly earns around £90,000 per week.

Trippier’s wages, meanwhile, are in the six-figure bracket. The Mail claim he earns approximately £130,000 per week in Spain.

His contract with Atletico, though, only runs until the end of the season. It will automatically extend should he start 20 games. He has started nine in La Liga and three in the Champions League so far this term.

Even so, Newcastle will try to tempt Trippier back to his homeland in the winter. It is a proposition he may be inclined to accept.

The challenge will be finding a compromise with Atletico, who still want to receive more than £25m to sell the 31-year-old. Newcastle can afford it, but must work out if it represents good value for money.

Still, all the signs are pointing towards Trippier becoming the first signing of their new era.

Reporter provides Trippier to Newcastle update

talkSPORT‘s report followed on-air comments from their reporter Alex Crook about the Trippier transfer saga.

He said: “Kieran Trippier is on his way to St James’ Park from Atletico Madrid.

“This was suggested to me by somebody I trust, that this is almost as good as done. Newcastle are really pushing for it.

“We know he is keen to return to the Premier League. He was when Manchester United were chasing his signature in the summer.

“His wages in Spain are in excess of £100,000-a-week. That would make him Newcastle’s top earner and they’re willing to do it.

“From a personal perspective, Trippier’s camp is very happy with the terms on offer, but Newcastle will still need to agree a fee with Atletico Madrid.

“They rejected a £15m offer from Man United in the summer, so Newcastle might have to go to more than £25m – but that’s no issue for them.

“I do feel this would be a statement signing from Newcastle, that they might be in trouble near the foot of the Premier League but they can still attract top, top players.”

