Atletico Madrid were not expecting Kieran Trippier to leave them for Newcastle United and have changed as a result, according to one of their senior players.

Trippier became the first signing of Newcastle’s new era in January. During their first transfer window since their Saudi-backed takeover, the full-back returned to the Premier League after two-and-a-half seasons in Spain.

Adding the England international was a statement signing for Newcastle. He had won La Liga with Atletico in 2021 and yet was willing to trade that for a relegation battle back in his home country.

Trippier has made five appearances for his new club so far, scoring two free kicks. However, he has been halted by a fractured metatarsal.

Newcastle are therefore working in his absence, as Atletico have had to since his departure from the Spanish capital.

The Mattress Makers signed the versatile Daniel Wass to provide cover after Trippier’s exit. Like the 31-year-old, though, Atleti’s new boy has suffered an injury.

Therefore, Trippier’s absence is still being felt – and one of his former teammates has now opened up on how much of a surprise it was.

Former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic, who has been with Atletico since 2015, has admitted there has been a change at the club since they lost Trippier.

He told AS (via Sport Witness): “It’s changed us, that’s for sure. We didn’t expect him to leave. But that opportunity arose and we have to accept it.

“We have brought Wass, who was unlucky enough to get injured in the first game, and we have [Šime] Vrsaljko, who is important to us, he is physically well and can help us a lot.

“We also have [Marcos] Llorente, who can cover that position and with the return of Wass we will be well covered on the side.”

Trippier enjoyed 86 outings during his time with Atletico. He never scored for the Spaniards, but did provide 11 assists.

Now, Diego Simeone’s side are relying on others and Trippier’s focus is firmly on Newcastle.

Trippier may have paved way for next La Liga raid

Newcastle are still aiming to strengthen in defence, this time more centrally. In that regard, they are once again looking towards La Liga.

One of their main targets in January, who remains on their radar, was Diego Carlos of Sevilla.

A recent report from The Athletic revealed that Diego Carlos – as well as Lille’s Sven Botman – would have been up for the Newcastle move.

The statement signing of Trippier apparently made Diego Carlos and Botman take note. The fact a player of his calibre joined despite the threat of relegation struck a chord with the stars.

Both were reportedly ready to turn their back on Champions League football to join the Magpies. However, their clubs stood in their way.

Botman now looks likely to join AC Milan if anyone in the summer. As for Diego Carlos, Newcastle will still have hopes of a deal.

