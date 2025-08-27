Journalist Jason Soutar has revealed that Newcastle are ‘in for’ Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, and ‘have asked’ United about the conditions of a deal.

Mainoo has had a tough start to the 2025/26 season. The Red Devils have played two Premier League games so far – against Arsenal and Fulham – and the midfielder is yet to play a minute.

He is expected to get his first run out against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.

But the lack of minutes so far has led to the suggestion that Mainoo could be sold by United.

There have been rumours about approaches from a few sides, and Soutar, a journalist at our friends Football365, has exclusively revealed a Newcastle approach.

He states the Magpies are ‘in for’ Mainoo and that they have ‘asked about the conditions of a deal’.

Soutar also reports that the United midfielder is ‘open’ to a move away from Old Trafford.

Mainoo has Prem-wide attention

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has been told there is a lot of interest in Mainoo from within the Premier League.

As well as Newcastle, sources state Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton are all interested in the England international.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones that United would prefer to give Mainoo a new deal than let him go.

Mainoo does hold some reservations about his role at the club, and as a result, whether he’d like to sign a new deal.

However, we understand the expectation currently is that the midfielder stays and fights for his place, and if he does not decide to force his way out, eventually he’d pen a new deal.

Newcastle round-up: Isak approach expected

Newcastle are embroiled in a saga with Premier League champions Liverpool over Alexander Isak, with the Magpies striker wanting to head to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano expects more movement on that soon, stating: “At the moment, there is still no ‘OK’ from Newcastle, but Liverpool will insist. I think tonight, tomorrow there will be more conversations, let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Liverpool are both keeping an eye on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who TEAMtalk is aware wants to move to the Premier League.

And a Magpies bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is expected to be imminent, and successful.

