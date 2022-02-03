Newcastle given hint by transfer target to capitalise on crazy situation should they stay up

Newcastle have been given a hint by transfer target Konstantinos Mavropanos to capitalise on his crazy situation should they secure Premier League survival.

The Magpies are in store for a manic summer spending spree if they can avoid relegation. It would likely see them revisit a number of the deals they have already been linked with. One of those is for the Arsenal defender who’s on loan at Stuttgart.

Mavropanos was reported as a Toon target last December. His situation was complicated for a January move, though.

His current spell in Germany looks set to be made permanent come the end of the season. Stuttgart have the option to buy for just £2.5m.

At that cut-price fee, it is a no brainer. However, they could be forced to immediately cash in on the 24-year-old.

At present, they sit second bottom in the Bundesliga. It is tight on points between them and a number of sides.

But should they go down, their Greece international centre-back looks likely to be on his way out. His sale would raise a significant sum of money.

Previous reports have suggested it would take around €25m to secure his signature.

With that well within Newcastle’s reach, they could fulfil his dream of returning to the Premier League, where he has made seven appearances for Arsenal.

Mavropanos told BILD: “Stuttgart is one of the biggest clubs in Germany. I’m currently only concentrating on VfB and on staying in the league.

“I would love to play in the Premier League again someday. But at the moment I feel very comfortable at VfB.”

A summer move is dependant on the fate of both clubs, so it is one to watch over the coming months.

Plenty of Newcastle options

