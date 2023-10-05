Kylian Mbappe ridiculed with terrible 2/10 rating after statement Newcastle win, as two more PSG stars suffer

Kylian Mbappe was one of the worst performers for Paris Saint-Germain last night in their surprise 4-1 away defeat to Newcastle United, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

It was an historic night for Newcastle as they returned to the Champions League after 20 years by beating the reigning French champions in style at St James’ Park. PSG boss Luis Enrique appeared to underestimate his opponents by selecting winger Ousmane Dembele in a midfield three, as well as strikers Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani up front.

Enrique was made to pay for that error as Newcastle dominated the midfield and never allowed the visitors to settle.

Dembele almost combined with Mbappe to give PSG the lead inside five minutes, but instead it was Miguel Almiron who opened the scoring. PSG skipper Marquinhos gave the ball away in the 17th minute and that allowed Almiron to finish on his left foot, after Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out Alexander Isak’s initial effort.

Enrique and PSG were left stunned shortly before half time when Dan Burn towered above his marker to double Newcastle’s advantage. There was a long VAR wait as the officials checked for offside and a potential handball, but Burn’s first ever Champions League goal was ultimately given.

Newcastle, who had club legend Alan Shearer watching on in the stands, went 3-0 up early in the second half when Donnarumma failed to deal with a Sean Longstaff shot and sent it into the roof of his own net. The goal saw Longstaff follow Burn in becoming a boyhood Newcastle fan who netted for them on a memorable European night.

PSG did get a goal back when Lucas Hernandez headed home from a delightful Warren Zaire-Emery chip, but Newcastle capped off a brilliant result when Fabian Schar sent a stunning strike into the top corner in stoppage time.

L’Equipe tore PSG apart in their post-match review, giving Mbappe the joint-worst score at just 2/10. The only other players who were as bad as him, in L’Equipe’s view, were Marquinhos and Kolo Muani.

PSG stars come in for shocking ratings

Manuel Ugarte, Ramos and Achraf Hakimi were all given 3/10. PSG’s best performer was teenage midfielder Zaire-Emery, who was given a 6/10. Enrique’s rating, meanwhile, came in at just 3/10 as he went too attacking and left PSG open to Newcastle counter attacks.

L’Equipe also heaped praise on Newcastle, giving the man of the match award to Bruno Guimaraes with an 8/10 performance. Behind him were Longstaff, Almiron and Schar, who were all given 7/10.

Here is the full list of ratings:

Newcastle – Pope 6, Trippier 6, Lascelles 6, Schar 7, Burn 6, Longstaff 7, Guimaraes 8, Tonali 6, Almiron 7, Isak 6, Gordon 6, Howe 8

PSG – Donnarumma 5, Hakimi 3, Marquinhos 2, Skriniar 4, Hernandez 5, Zaire-Emery 6, Ugarte 3, Dembele 4, Ramos 3, Mbappe 2, Kolo Muani 2, Enrique 3

