Kylian Mbappe sends chilling warning to Newcastle ahead of critical Champions League showdown

Kylian Mbappe has sent a warning to Newcastle about what to expect when Eddie Howe’s men travel to PSG for their critical Champions League shwodown later this month.

Group F is wide open with only two matchdays to go following defeat for both Newcastle and PSG on Tuesday night, despite that the fact that the Magpies were top of the group when they hammered the French side 4-1 at St James’ Park last month.

That victory seems an eternity ago, however, with Newcastle now bottom of the group after back-to back losses to Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side are now top of the group on seven points, while PSG are second on six points after losing 2-1 to AC Milan at the San Siro.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Paris on Tuesday November 28, as they head into that game knowing they need a result in order to keep their chances of qualification for the knockout stages alive.

And, speaking after the loss to Milan, superstar forward Mbappe revealed his disappointment but also his determination to put things right when Newcastle head to Paris.

He said: “It’s a defeat, it hurts. But we have to look forward. We still have our destiny in our hands and we’re going to do everything we can to win at home and give ourselves some breathing space in this group.

“The fans? I’d like to thank the fans for their support. On the pitch, we didn’t do what we wanted to do, but they were there, they encouraged us and we’re going to react well against Newcastle.

“What about the last two games? We’ll play our first game at home. We have a lot of confidence at home. So the first game is at home, we’ve got to go and win it and then we’ve got to make progress for this last away game.”

Howe dealing with growing Newcastle injury crisis

As for Newcastle, quite who Howe will have available for that game remains a massive concern for the Magpies chief.

Callum Wilson has become the latest Newcastle player to go down with injury and is now a doubt for the weekend clash with Bournemouth.

The England international felt some discomfort in his hamstring at Dortmund at half-time and was taken off as a precaution.

He could join Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy on the sidelines after they were taken off in last weekend’s win over Arsenal, while Matt Targett, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Javier Manquillo and Elliot Anderson are already out.

In fact, Howe could not even fill his bench in Germany on Tuesday evening and will praying that there are no more casualties after some of his players head off on international duty after this weekend.

