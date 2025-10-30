Liverpool striker Alexander Isak may need to undergo surgery to fully overcome a persistent groin injury, and Newcastle United won’t be care one bit after his controversial exit.

The Swedish international joined the Reds in a mammoth £125m deal over the summer, after he forced a departure from St James’ Park and torched his relationship with Newcastle supporters.

However, Isak hasn’t had the expected impact at Liverpool yet, notching just one goal so far in eight appearances across all competitions.

Newcastle’s new striker Nick Woltemade, by comparison, has scored six goals in 11 games for the Magpies already, while second addition Yoane Wissa is yet to feature due to injury problems of his own.

One of the reasons for Isak failing to find form could be a groin injury. He was hooked at half-time against Eintracht Frankfurt a week ago due to a recurrence of the issue, and no timescale has been given for his return.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, injury specialist Ben Dinnery suggested that Isak may need to go ‘under the knife’ to fully solve things.

“Is there maybe a need to go under the knife? There will be a point where they look at that and discuss. Surgical intervention is primarily taken for two reasons. One is to minimise or mitigate the risk of re-injury so you’re hoping to stop that. Secondly, is to free the player up so they’re returning to those pre-injury levels.

“Now, of course, there is never a 100 per cent success rate guarantee with these surgeries so that’s why it’s not a decision that is taken lightly. The Isak situation, we know that it’s very minor, more of a niggle, but he is being managed.

“You’ve got the form of (Hugo) Ekitike and Isak’s coming off the back of a heavily disrupted pre-season programme. That forms a cornerstone for any player for their upcoming campaign. The more sessions and games that you miss during that block, the higher risk you are of picking up an injury.

“Again, it comes as no surprise that Isak’s going to pick up one or two niggles during these early two months for Liverpool. Liverpool supporters will hope that when they go into the second half of the season, they’ll start to see an Isak which justifies that price tag.”

Newcastle won’t care about losing Isak right now

Newcastle paid £69m (including add-ons) to sign Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart, and they are delighted with the impact he’s had so far.

With Isak struggling with injuries, the German has far outperformed the ex-Newcastle star this term, and Magpies supporters will hope that trend continues.

Newcastle currently sit 12th in the Premier League but with two wins in their last three games, there are signs of them getting back to their best form.

Eddie Howe’s side also picked up a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last night to send themselves into the quarter-finals, as they look to win the competition in back-to-back seasons.

As for Liverpool, they are in a dismal run of form having lost six of their last seven games across all competitions.

However, one positive is that they do have an excellent back-up option to Isak in Hugo Ekitike, who has scored six goals in 13 games for the Reds so far.

The French forward may be required to play signifcantly more than expected should Isak’s injury require surgery, as suggested.

Latest Newcastle news: Big Kobbie Mainoo, Elliot Anderson updates

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Newcastle view Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a ‘key target’.

However, Man Utd are very reluctant to allow Mainoo to leave despite the player being open to a loan exit in January.

In other news, TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are interested in re-signing former midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

They are not alone in their interest, however, with Man Utd and Tottenham also keen. Anderson, for his part, is prepared to leave the City Ground to join a top club.

