Newcastle have made an approach to bring a world-class Barcelona star to England, according to reports.

The Magpies are able to improve the quality of their upcoming deals thanks to their £305m takeover. That could see the club’s record signing, which is £40million striker Joelinton, broken next year.

Eddie Howe’s side immediately set their sights on Atletico right-back Kieran Trippier. They reportedly began negotiations with the England international on November 8, although they are yet to reach a conclusion.

Trippier is keen on a return to the Premier League, saying last month that he would ‘love’ to play in England again.

A more surprising Newcastle target is Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal. The £72m signing has lost his place in the first team and could now leave the Emirates on loan.

Newcastle will have to fend off Everton and Crystal Palace for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Arguably their most ambitious pursuit is of Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German has regularly proven himself to be one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

During a tough year for the club, he has continued to be one of their top performers.

Newcastle’s interest first came to light on November 4. Sport Witness, citing reports in the Spanish press, write that they have followed up on such links.

Club officials have sent ter Stegen an official offer. They are keen to make him their new number one, replacing the likes of Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka.

The star was left ‘surprised’ by the approach, and is unlikely to accept it. He is concerned about the ‘technical structure’ at St James’ Park. PIF are yet to install a new chief executive and have surprisingly kept Lee Charnley as managing director.

The reaction means Newcastle may have to accept defeat in their transfer pursuit. One alternative is Man Utd player Dean Henderson, who is looking for a temporary switch away from Old Trafford.

Newcastle rejected by ter Stegen team-mate

The Tyneside club have received a similar response as they look to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barca.

The Daily Mail write that Coutinho will reject all proposals this winter. He wants to earn the trust of new manager Xavi and kickstart his career at the Camp Nou.

Xavi will give the Brazilian a chance to impress, potentially in the upcoming fixtures against Espanyol and Benfica.

However, if Coutinho fails to make an impact, then he will be sent out on loan once again during the summer.

Overall, Coutinho has made 101 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions and scored 24 goals.

