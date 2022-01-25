Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to be linked with Paris Saint-Germain outcast Layvin Kurzawa – but the transfer remains complicated.

Kurzawa has only played once for PSG this season and they are trying to offload him this month. However, the fact they extended his contract until 2024 just over a year ago is causing them problems.

Still, there are a number of clubs where there is a feeling Kurzawa may fit in. PSG are therefore trying to find the right solution for someone to take the 29-year-old.

Several sources linked him with a transfer to Chelsea earlier this month. The Blues need a new left-back while Ben Chilwell is on the sidelines with an ACL injury. Thomas Tuchel has given Kurzawa more appearances than any other coach from their time together at PSG.

But it soon became clear that they would not be interested in a reunion, forcing the French sellers to look elsewhere.

He was reportedly offered to Manchester City, who have a lack of depth at left-back in one of the only gaps in their star-studded squad.

But Get French Football News are now reporting that no club in the top half of the Premier League wants to take Kurzawa.

But they do confirm that Newcastle have made a “concrete approach” for the France international.

Whether it will lead to the desired outcome remains to be seen. PSG have asked Kurzawa’s agents to find him a new club, so are unlikely to turn down any offers. However, convincing the player is another matter.

Kurzawa’s family is settled in Paris and he does not want to uproot them, even though it means his chances of playing regular football are slim to none.

Whether Newcastle could tempt him with a high salary and a potential starting berth, only time will tell.

Kurzawa could be Gosens alternative

Their interest in Kurzawa comes as reports reveal their pursuit of Robin Gosens is facing a serious threat.

Reports earlier this month stated the wing-back had agreed personal terms with Newcastle. It was then down to the Magpies to agree a fee with Atalanta.

According to Sky Sport, Newcastle have been preparing an official offer to Atalanta, who are seeking more than €25m.

But there is a growing chance Newcastle could miss out. Various sources have reported that Inter Milan are keen on Gosens.

In fact, Fabrizio Romano writes that Gosens is Inter’s “main target” for January. As such, they are accelerating talks.

Romano’s latest update confirms Inter are now leading Newcastle in the race and want an immediate agreement.

It will force Newcastle to look for an alternative target. For now, their current options at left-back are Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie.

They could add Kurzawa to their ranks but will have some work to do to convince him to leave Paris behind, no matter his footballing situation.

