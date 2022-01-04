Newcastle are lining up a January move for Donny van de Beek that will test the resolve of Manchester United, according to a report detailing their new transfer plans.

The current transfer window is the first one in which Newcastle will be able to spend their new riches following their recent Saudi-backed takeover. There is much intrigue as to who they could attract despite being in a relegation battle.

Their first target seems to be Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid. After the full-back, they will turn their attention to other high-profile players looking for a new platform.

Among their plans could be a move for Man Utd misfit van de Beek. According to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle will test the Red Devils’ resolve for the midfielder.

Van de Beek made a minimal impact during his debut season at Old Trafford. Despite costing the club £35m, he was only given four starts in the Premier League.

He was therefore considering a move away in the summer. However, former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised him more gametime.

It ultimately hasn’t arrived, neither under Solskjaer nor his successor Ralf Rangnick. Therefore, van de Beek recently changed his agent in the hope of pushing through a January exit.

Doubts soon emerged as to whether he would be able to get his move away. But one source has insisted his new representatives are able to explore opportunities for him this month.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle could be the ones to see how serious United are about keeping van de Beek.

Newcastle have lengthy midfield shortlist

The Dutchman is under contract until 2025 at Old Trafford. It has previously been thought they would plan to keep him until the end of the season. But a big bid from Newcastle in January may give them something to consider.

He is one of several players Newcastle are thinking about to solidify the centre of their park. Others include former favourite Georginio Wijnaldum, summer target Hamza Choudhury, Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara and Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.

With the report reminding of Rangnick’s preference to keep van de Beek – even if only for a bench role – it may be wise for Newcastle to keep such alternatives in mind.

The Telegraph do not make it clear how much they would be willing to spend on the former Ajax star.

Van de Beek one of many Newcastle targets

It is not just in midfield that Newcastle are looking to strengthen. The Telegraph began by stating that strengthening in defence will be Newcastle’s priority.

To that end, they hope to follow up the potential addition of Trippier with two new centre-backs. They want one to be comfortable on the ball and the other to be a “rock”.

The pursuit of primary centre-back target Sven Botman is encountering difficulties. Alternatives include Burnley’s James Tarkowski, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Tottenham’s Joe Rodon, Everton’s Mason Holgate, Liverpool’s Nat Phillips and Arsenal’s Rob Holding.

Next, they would look at a left-back to complete their back four. They could turn to Lucas Digne of Everton or Romain Perraud of Southampton.

Finally, a forward will be under consideration. In that regard, they are looking at Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa.

They could even launch another raid on Man Utd for wantaway forward Anthony Martial.

