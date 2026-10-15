Newcastle decide how much they want Man Utd to pay for Lewis Hall

Newcastle United have set a huge price-tag on Lewis Hall, according to a report, and with Manchester United refusing to give up on bringing the left-back to Old Trafford.

Man Utd were keen on signing Hall from Newcastle in the summer transfer window, with Michael Carrick’s side determined to sign a new left-back at the time.

However, Newcastle were adamant that they would not sell the England international left-back, having already lost star names Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

And on September 11, Hall signed a new contract with Newcastle until 2031.

However, with Man Utd still keen on signing a new left-back in 2027, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, remain interested in a deal for the 22-year-old.

Man Utd maintain interest in Lewis Hall

Given Tonali signed a mega-money new deal only months before his exit to Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United fans cannot rest easy and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, told TEAMtalk on September 11: “Manchester United do maintain an interest in Hall, and sources at Old Trafford confirm that.

“But they also acknowledge that Newcastle getting this new deal over the line means a move in the short term is now off the table.

“That does not mean United’s interest has disappeared.

“They still regard Hall very highly and maintain an interest in him, but Newcastle have made it clear that they are not prepared to entertain that conversation now.

“For United, it is a case of continuing to monitor the situation rather than making an immediate move.”

Bailey continued: “Newcastle confirming Lewis Hall’s new deal is massive news.

“We revealed the agreement earlier this week, and it is another clear sign of the progress being made under sporting director Ross Wilson.

“Wilson has really taken a firm grip on Newcastle’s footballing operation this summer.

“From appointing a hugely impressive young head coach in Matthias Jaissle to overseeing a significant overhaul of the first-team squad, he has made some major calls in a very short space of time.

“The departures of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon could easily have created unrest among the supporters.

“These are huge names who played a major role in Newcastle’s recent rise, yet there has been very little of that.

“Instead, Wilson has helped mould a new-look squad around a new manager and there is a real sense of belief building at the club.

“Jaissle is as exciting a young coach as you will find anywhere in European football, and the early signs are that he and Wilson are completely aligned on where Newcastle need to go next.

“That makes Hall’s decision particularly significant.

“Manchester United had a huge interest in him and he had a decision to make about his future, but he has chosen to commit himself to Newcastle.

“For me, that is one of the clearest signs yet that the perception of the club is changing.

“Players are buying into what Wilson and Jaissle are building, and Hall committing his long-term future despite serious interest from Manchester United is a powerful statement about the new belief that is running through Newcastle.”

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Newcastle want £85.6m for Lewis Hall

According to journalist Dean Jones on FlashScore, Newcastle want at least £85.6million (€100m, $113m) from Man Utd for Hall.

The reliable transfer reported that Man Utd remain keen on Hall, but INEOS would not find it cheap to a seal a deal.

Jones wrote: “There is growing talk of Newcastle’s valuation potentially exceeding €100m as the defender’s standing in the game continues to rise.

“United remain admirers of Hall and would like to revisit the possibility of signing him, but the financial demands are a major obstacle.”

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