Newcastle United have no intention of allowing Lewis Hall to leave the club this summer, despite Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all showing interest in the full-back, TEAMtalk understands.

The highly-rated 21-year-old, who joined from Chelsea in a deal worth £35million (including add-ons) in summer 2023, has emerged as one of the standout positives in an otherwise inconsistent campaign for Eddie Howe’s side, catching the attention of several Premier League heavyweights.

Sources confirm Liverpool, Arsenal, and Man Utd have all shown some interest in the progress of the former Chelsea starlet, whose rapid development has not gone unnoticed.

Hall’s impressive performances have also propelled him into the international picture, with Thomas Tuchel now seriously considering him for a prominent role in the England national team setup.

Sources indicate he is firmly in contention to start for the Three Lions this summer, underlining his meteoric rise over the past year.

Despite the growing speculation, Newcastle remain relaxed about the situation. The club are fully aware of the interest being generated, but crucially, there is no indication that Hall or his representatives are agitating for a move away from St James’ Park.

However, uncertainty surrounding Newcastle’s push for European qualification is expected to keep transfer rumours bubbling.

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Newcastle to stand firm on in-demand Lewis Hall

Failure to secure continental football could spark ongoing discussion around the futures of several key Newcastle players – but as things stand, Hall is not one the Magpies are willing to sacrifice.

Newcastle’s stance is clear: Hall is central to their long-term project, and any approach this summer is set to be firmly rebuffed.

Hall is also on a long-term contract until 2029, so Newcastle are in a very strong position.

The player himself appears completely happy with life on Tyneside.

Hall’s father, Colin, is a lifelong Newcastle supporter and the left-back has said it “means everything” to play in the black and white, so his connection to the club runs deep.

The admiration from top sides is unlikely to go away as Hall continues to improve and establish himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

But everything points towards Newcastle rebuffing all advances for Hall this summer, and him remaining a key player for the present and future.

Latest Newcastle news: Monaco duo tracked / Eddie Howe sack stance

Meanwhile, we revealed in an exclusive update that Newcastle’s scouts are keeping a very close eye on Monaco duo Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Camara.

The Magpies’ scouts were in attendance to watch the pair in action when Monaco beat Lyon over the weekend, but they weren’t alone, with Man Utd representatives also there to assess both players.

In other news, we understand that Newcastle have no plans to part ways with manager Eddie Howe, despite pressure ramping up amid the club’s poor form.

Newcastle’s defeat to rivals Sunderland on Sunday has led some to call for Howe to be relieved of his duties, but the club’s hierarchy remain calm, though they will review his position at the end of this season.

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