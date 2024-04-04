Newcastle line up shock move for former Tottenham man Postecolgou axed, with formal enquiry ‘sent’

Newcastle are reportedly considering a shock move for former Tottenham man Davinson Sanchez as Eddie Howe looks to improve his defence.

The Magpies have been hit by multiple injury blows this season which has derailed their progress, with the absence of defender Sven Botman being one of the most damaging.

Botman’s woes coupled with the latest blow to Jamal Lascelles – who has suffered a serious knee injury – has exposed Newcastle’s lack of cover in the centre-back positions.

The recruitment chiefs at the club are now scouring the market for reinforcement options. Juventus star Dean Huijsen is one target, but Liverpool could end up beating them in the race for him.

According to Turkish outlet Damga Gazetesi, Newcastle are considering offering former Tottenham man Sanchez the opportunity to return to the Premier League.

The Magpies are said to be ‘impressed’ with the Colombia international’s performances for Galatasaray this season and believe he deserves another chance in England.

Newcastle to rival Napoli for Davinson Sanchez

Sanchez signed for Galatasaray for a fee of £12.8m (including add-ons) last summer, signing a four-year deal with the club.

He left Tottenham after falling out of favour at the North London club. He made just eight starts in the Premier League in 2022/23 and wasn’t in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the future, so the manager green-lighted his departure.

The 27-year-old has made 25 appearances for the Turkish giants this season, helping his side to seven clean sheets and scoring two goals in the process.

Sanchez has become ‘one of Galatasaray’s most important players’ and has become a target for several top European clubs.

It’s claimed that Napoli ‘were one of the first’ to show interest in the defender and have now been ‘joined by Newcastle’ in the race.

Newcastle have now ‘formalised’ their interest in Sanchez by ‘sending a letter’ to Galatasaray to ascertain the possibility of a summer deal.

Damga Gazetesi notes that ‘a few other unnamed clubs from England and Italy’ are also keen on a deal for Sanchez.

Galatasaray will be looking to recoup as much money as possible if they do sell Sanchez this summer.

Newcastle will have to offer well in excess of the £12.8m the Turkish side paid for him in September.

