Newcastle United are keen to sign a new right-back in January and Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries is on their shortlist, according to reports.

Kieran Trippier was heavily linked with moves away from St James’ Park this summer, with Everton among the sides to have enquired about the 33-year-old.

The England full-back also had interest from clubs in Turkey but Eddie Howe wasn’t keen to allow him to leave without first bringing in a replacement.

Trippier, on the other hand, is thought to be keen on leaving Newcastle after falling behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order.

According to Italian outlet InterLive, Newcastle are one of several clubs showing an interest in Dumfries, who has previously been linked with Manchester United.

The 28-year-old Dutch international has entered the final year of his contract with Inter and has so far refused to sign an extension.

The Serie A giants are willing to increase Dumfries’ annual salary to €4m (£3.4m) – €1.5m more than what he currently earns, which works out at just over £65,000 per week.

However, Dumfries is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and as things stand, he could become available on a free transfer next summer.

But it’s suggested that Newcastle are willing to spend big on the defender in January to beat other interested clubs to his signature.

EURO PAPER TALK – Man Utd battle Tottenham to sign €35m Serie A star branded ‘next Gareth Bale’; fresh double interest in Mo Salah emerges

The report claims that Newcastle are preparing to launch an ‘important proposal’ of €22m (£18.5m) for Dumfries in January, which puts them in ‘pole position’ in the race for his signature.

The Magpies are said to be the ‘most interested’ club in the Dutchman. An offer of that size for a player with an expiring contract would certainly be a shock, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

Anthony Elanga reveals Alexander Isak transfer chat

Newcastle made a late £50m bid for Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga on deadline day and the winger has revealed that he spoke to his Sweden teammate Alexander Isak about the potential move.

Elanga, 22, is a key player for Forest and Nuno Espirito Santo was not willing to lose him at such short notice.

In an interview with Fotboll Skanalen, the former Manchester United man said he is happy at Forest, but suggested he could consider his future at the end of this season.

“The environment in Nottingham is good. It is clear that you can see that Newcastle are interested, it means that I am playing good football when a big club shows interest,” Elanga said.

“But Nottingham is also a big club, they have won two Champions Leagues, even though it was before I was born. But I’m happy in Nottingham and have a contract there.”

“I’m focusing on Nottingham and hope to have a good season, then we’ll see what happens.”

“Isak talked to me about it [Newcastle’s interest]. But I said the same to him as I say to you. We have a good relationship and good chemistry when we play together. But I have a contract with Nottingham.”

Elanga has started all three of the Tricky Trees’ Premier League fixtures so far this season but is yet to register a goal or assist.

DON’T MISS: The top 10 biggest spending clubs in the world in the summer of 2024: Man Utd in top three as Premier League sides dominate