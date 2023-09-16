Liverpool, Chelsea approaches for Newcastle ace spark fiery response, but likeliest next move named

The fiery response Newcastle gave Liverpool and Chelsea when enquiring into Bruno Guimaraes has emerged, though a report has revealed where he’s likely to end up.

Guimaraes, 25, has been below his usual high standards this season, though is far from alone in a Newcastle shirt in that regard.

It’s been a stuttering start for the Magpies who’ve tasted defeat in three of their opening four matches. Fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton were never going to be easy, but surrendering a lead against 10-man Liverpool was a notable low.

Nonetheless, Newcastle still retain high hopes of overseeing a successful campaign. They’ll also strive to make a splash during their first return to the Champions League since 2003.

Guimaraes – despite his slow start – will continue to be an integral player for Eddie Howe. However, according to a report from the Telegraph, two of England’s elite have other ideas.

The Telegraph stated Liverpool and Chelsea both lodged enquiries into the potential signing of Guimaraes over the summer.

Understandably, Newcastle gave the approaches short shrift and reportedly told both clubs their Brazil international ‘was not for sale at any price.’

Guimaraes is understood to be closing in on signing a new contract at St. James’ Park that’ll also include a pay-rise.

But per the report, the new deal may also come with the caveat of a release clause. Mercifully for Magpies fans, it’s suggested any such clause would be set ‘well in excess’ of the £100m mark.

Guimaraes likeliest next move named

However, the Telegraph do put forward one concerning snippet of information for Eddie Howe and co.

Their report adds Guimaraes is ‘thought to be keen to test himself in Spain one day’. Logic would dictate the only two clubs capable of financing a deal for the midfielder at some stage down the line are Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In any case, it’s reiterated a move to one of LaLiga’s leading clubs is a conversation for another day. For now, Newcastle remain unwilling to sell Guimaraes ‘at the moment’.

How the Magpies fare this season – and whether they re-qualify for the 2024/25 Champions League – could have a major bearing on whether that stance changes.

