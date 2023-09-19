Liverpool, Chelsea invigorated by incredible Newcastle release clause claim; star could have an ‘out’

The end is in sight regarding Newcastle and a new contract for Bruno Guimaraes, though a staggering release clause could bring Chelsea and Liverpool into play, per reports.

Guimaraes, 25, remains an essential component for Eddie Howe and talk of a contract extension has dragged on for much of 2023.

The Brazil international is under contract until the summer of 2026, though a new deal on more lucrative terms has long been speculated.

Guimaraes is expected to be installed as the club’s top earner once the ink has dried. Caught Offside claimed progress on the new deal has been made since the summer transfer window closed.

That’ll be music to the ears of Newcastle fans, especially after the Telegraph confirmed Liverpool and Chelsea both made late-window enquiries into the midfielder.

However, according to a fresh update from journalist Ben Jacobs, Guimaraes’ new deal could contain a release clause.

In lieu of Declan Rice moving for £105m and Moises Caicedo for an even higher £115m, Jacobs stressed any clause for Guimaraes would be set “well in excess” of £100m.

Nonetheless, Chelsea have twice shown a willingness to pay nine-figure sums for midfield stars (Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo).

Furthermore, Liverpool had a £110m bid for Caicedo accepted by Brighton before the Ecuador international torpedoed their hopes when favouring Chelsea.

As such, any release clause will protect Newcastle’s position and ensure they don’t have to sell on the cheap. However, it would give Liverpool and Chelsea a clear understanding of how much it’ll take to spring the Brazilian out of St. James’ Park.

Guimaraes to get an ‘out’ if Newcastle stagnate

“It is possible that there will be a release clause inserted into the new deal,” Jacobs told Give Me Sport.

“That’s maybe the most interesting part of all of this because, if you’re Newcastle and there is a release clause, you’re going to inform that release clause based on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

“It’s going to be a very high number, well in excess of £100m.

“If you’re the player, you may want that release clause because it gives you an out if Newcastle, for example, don’t get Champions League football.

“But the Guimaraes camp will have to decide whether it’s better to have a giant release clause or no release clause in terms of potentially being open to a move in the long-term.”

