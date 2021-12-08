Liverpool proved correct, with Newcastle to benefit in transfer U-turn

A contentious Liverpool decision looks to have been proved correct after Newcastle emerged as the early frontrunner to sign ex-Red Georginio Wijnaldum., per a report.

The Dutchman, 31, was surprisingly allowed to leave Liverpool as a free agent over the summer. Wijnaldum joined PSG among a spate of free agent acquisitions at the club. The moved brought to an end his five-year stay on Merseyside during which he drew widespread acclaim for his tireless and selfless displays.

Liverpool opted against signing a direct replacement, though today’s Paper Talk suggested that might be rectified in 2022 in emphatic fashion.

Nevertheless, allowing Wijnaldum to depart drew poignant questioning from Gary Neville.

The Man Utd legend claimed Liverpool would “badly miss” the midfield dynamo. However, the Reds have not skipped a beat, and Wijnaldum’s sub-par showings in Paris have vindicated their decision.

Now, according to the Daily Express, Wijnaldum’s unhappiness in Paris could see him return to England after just six months.

Citing Spanish outlet AS, they reveal the Dutchman ‘wants to leave’, and a return to the Premier League is on his agenda.

Unhappy Wijnaldum could find salvation with Newcastle

Wijnaldum has struggled to become a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino. As such, he previously admitted his stint in Paris wasn’t what he envisioned when signing on the dotted line.

There is no indication Liverpool would be interested in re-signing Wijnaldum. Instead, it is another of his former clubs – Newcastle – who are touted.

The cash-rich Magpies will look to spend their way out of trouble in the winter window. As such, it’s stated they may have already reached out to Wijnaldum’s representatives.

Matching Wijnaldum’s salary won’t be an issue for the Magpies, nor will whatever small transfer fee PSG command.

However, convincing Wijnaldum to sign up for a relegation dogfight will prove tricky.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Newcastle’s interest in Wijnaldum back in November.

Newcastle intent on double-pronged Burnley assault

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are “intent” on signing at least one of Burnley pair Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, according to a report.

Both players are out of contract next summer and can leave on free transfers. Unless of course they are sold in January or sign new deals.

The Sun claimed Newcastle are looking at Mee. While the Daily Mirror report that the Magpies are ready to double the salaries of both Mee and Tarkowski in a bid to lure them north.

The Clarets pair are believed to be on £50,000-a-week deals, meaning Newcastle are prepared to make them £100,000-a-week players.

The club are planning hefty signing on fees, wages and bonuses in a bid to get one of them on board. It would be a twin-pronged transfer which would lift Newcastle’s hopes, while at the same time dent Burnley’s survival hopes.

Dyche and Burnley will fight desperately to make sure they do not lose both players next month. Newcastle though are “intent” on making the damaging move.