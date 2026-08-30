Liverpool rocked as Newcastle now ‘close to an agreement’ for £60m forward

Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who is a Liverpool and Newcastle target

Newcastle United could be about to beat Liverpool to the signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with a reliable French journalist revealing that the Magpies are close to an agreement with his club, Lille, for the young forward.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 29 that both Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in signing Fernandez-Pardo from Lille before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Sources told Bailey that Liverpool had made contact for the 21-year-old Belgium international, who can play as a striker or as a winger.

Liverpool have agreed a deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

However, with Cody Gakpo deciding to join Manchester City, Liverpool are looking for a replacement for the Netherlands international winger.

Newcastle and Liverpool competing for Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Bailey reported: “Liverpool do have an interest in Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, while they have also made contact over Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who Newcastle United are attempting to sign.”

On August 28, The Telegraph reported that Newcastle were ‘making a late push’ for Fernandez-Pardo.

The report claimed that Lille want £60million for the youngster, who scored eight goals and gave seven assists in 41 appearances for Lille last season.

The author of the report, journalist Luke Edwards, added on X: “Newcastle remain cautious.

“There is a suspicion other clubs are lurking waiting to pounce which is why they have alternatives.

“Let’s see #nufc”

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Newcastle close to Matias Fernandez-Pardo agreement

It has now emerged in the French media that Newcastle are close to a deal for Fernandez-Pardo.

Reliable FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna, who has almost 410,000 followers on X, has claimed that Newcastle are close to reaching an agreement with Lille.

Aouna wrote on X at 8:55am on August 30: “Newcastle are close to an agreement with Lille for Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

“The Magpies have stepped up the discussions and are nearing the amount requested by LOSC for the Belgian forward.”

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