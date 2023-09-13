Liverpool transfer dream finally snuffed out as journalist reveals Newcastle gem is days from new deal

Liverpool’s hopes of landing a dream midfield target appear to be over with Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes reportedly on the cusp of agreeing a new contract at the club.

The Brazilian played a pivotal role in the Magpies achieving a fourth-place finish to secure Champions League qualification last season, as well as helping Eddie Howe’s side reach the final of the Carabao Cup.

Since signing for Newcastle for a reported £40m in January 2022, Guimaraes has played 61 times in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists. Newcastle have endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign, losing three of their opening four Premier League matches.

The 25-year-old made his first start for Brazil on home soil in a 5-1 win over Bolivia in Friday. He also featured in a 1-0 victory in Peru on Tuesday.

Guimaraes’ performances have seen him attract plenty of attention from European giants, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea also believed to have held an interest in signing him in recent transfer windows.

As reported by TEAMtalk, it was Liverpool, though, who made a late £100m bid to sign the Brazilian before the summer transfer window closed earlier this month. Newcastle, however, rejected the offer for their star midfielder.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big admirer of the 25-year-old. Liverpool made four midfield signings in the summer, bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturu Endo.

Newcastle hopeful new deal will be agreed ‘within weeks’

Unsurprisingly, the Magpies are desperate to keep hold of Guimaraes and have been working on extending and improving his contract for some time.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, journalist Graeme Bailey said: “The other interesting one is Bruno Guimaraes. They’ve been talking to him since last summer about a new deal and it was progressing and progressing.

“Then we heard reports coming from the player’s end that it had stalled over something. We saw Real Madrid enquire in January, it’s my information that Chelsea and Manchester City both asked about him this summer.

“But Newcastle know they need to reward him. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not on pennies, but they think he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

“He’s currently not even the highest-paid player at the club I don’t believe. So, they’re moving on with that. Newcastle are hopeful this will be done within weeks, definitely by January.

“I think if they allow him to get to January without signing this deal, he’s got a deal until 2026 so this isn’t an issue, but that would mean the talks have been going on for well over 12 months and you can’t allow that. There’s clearly an issue there.

“They think they’ve got over this impasse but I don’t think they can afford for this to go until January, but I think they’re confident about putting this to bed before then.”

