Newcastle United will reportedly renew their interest in Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly in the summer transfer window.

St James’ Park boss Eddie Howe was keen on being reunited with the 23-year-old in January. However, the Cherries’ push for promotion back to the top flight meant they stood firm to keep hold of one of their key performers.

Howe actually brought Kelly to the south coast from Bristol City for a reported £13million in 2019. And it now appears that he is trying his best to renew their acquaintance in the north east of England.

The Sunday Mirror states that Newcastle’s hopes of landing the talented defender depend on two factors.

The obvious one is the Magpies staying in the Premier League, while the other very much depends on whether Bournemouth make it back to the top flight this term.

Scott Parker’s men are currently third in the table, just outside the automatic spots. However, they are only a point adrift of Blackburn and have two games in hand.

But if they do not go up then Newcastle are expected to test their resolve again with an improved offer.

Howe still wants to upgrade his backline, despite signing Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn on permanent deals and landing Matt Targett on loan in January.

Kelly an option if Botman bid fails

Lille defender Sven Botman remains Howe’s first-choice center-back summer signing. However, the Lille star is also being chased by the likes of Tottenham and AC Milan and could snub a switch to St James’.

That leaves Kelly firmly in the mix and one former high-profile central defender is certainly a big fan.

Former Bournemouth interim boss Jonathan Woodgate described Kelly as a ‘Rolls-Royce‘ of a player during his time at the club.

Indeed, Kelly has been a part of the Championship’s stingiest defence this season. Parker’s men have conceded just 24 goals in their 28 league games so far.

